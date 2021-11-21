Flyers fall to Austin Peay on Saturday

DAYTON – The University of Dayton Men’s basketball team fell to Austin Peay Saturday by a score of 87-81. A pair of redshirt freshmen saw career highs in points today, with Kobe Brea scoring 13 and Moulaye Sissoko scoring 12. Dayton falls to 1-3 while Austin Peay improves to 2-2.

The Flyers were led by sophomore Toumani Camara who had 14 points and six rebounds. Camara was joined in double digits by Brea (13), Sissoko (12), and redshirt freshman Kobe Elvis (10).

Freshman Malachi Smith started for the first time in his collegiate career while freshman Lynn Greer III scored eight with three assists for the first time in his career.

GAME BREAKDOWN

1st Half: Dayton 46, Austin Peay 38

· Austin Peay opened the game hot, making a pair of three-point baskets resulting in a 6-1 lead.

· Dayton’s offense heated up by making four straight field goals (all scored by different Flyers_ as the game was tied at 11 all after four minutes.

· Neither team held more than a 2-point lead for over five minutes as the Flyers led 17-15 with 11:07 remaining in the half.

· Dayton’s defense held the Governors offense to just one field goal off a fast break layup over a 6:45 stretch.

· Both teams continued to exchange baskets as Dayton led 30-27 after 15 minutes.

· Dayton began to open a lead via an 8-0 run at the end of the half. During the run, Dayton forced three turnovers and shot 80%.

· Sissoko led the way for the Flyers in the half with 12 points and three rebounds in nine minutes of play.

· Dayton saw a balanced scoring attack in the half as nine players scored, with eight scoring at least four points.

· Shooting 65% from the field and scoring 46 points, this was Dayton’s best offensive half of the season.

2nd Half: Austin Peay 87, Dayton 81

· Throughout the first five minutes of the half, Austin Peay used a 7-0 run to trim the lead to five.

· Despite going 2-10 from the field, Dayton maintained a 62-53 lead with 11:05 remaining.

· The Flyers offense responded by making 5-of–6 from the field capped off by an and-one basket by Brea.

· An Austin Peay run made it a 1-point game with 6:10 remaining.

· Dayton responded with a pair of steals, Mustapha Amzil free throws, and Camara layups to make it a 77-71 game with 4:40 remaining.

· Back-to-back baskets by Austin Peay tied the game at 78 with 2:46 remaining forcing a Flyers timeout.

· Out of the timeout, Austin Peay got two stops and scored twice to take an 82-78 lead.

· Austin Peay went ahead and made the remaining free throws and stopped the Flyers to finish the game.

· Austin Peay finished the game on a 14-3 run.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

· Mustapha Amzil led UD in rebounding with seven boards.

· Malachi Smith had five assists in the game.

· Toumani Camera and Elijah Weaver each had three steals.

· Dayton had 52 points in the paint, making 26 of 39 two-point field goals,

· Austin Peay made 10 threes shooting 48% from beyond the arch while the Flyers went 3-of 21.

· Dayton continued the trend of outscoring the opposing team’s bench, with the non-starters for the Flyers outscoring the Governors 49-19.

· Eight Flyers scored at least five points today. 10 Flyers played at least 13 minutes in the contest, and no Flyer played more than 30 minutes.

· Austin Peay had 35 fast-break points in the game accounting for 58% of their points from the field.

· There was a total of 63 free throws attempted by both teams, with 74.6% of them made.

UP NEXT

· Dayton will head to Orlando for the ESPN Events Invitational this week.

· The first game will be Thursday, Nov. 25th against the Miami Hurricanes at 12 Noon ET.

· UD’s next home game at the Arena will be Dec, 1st against Alabama State.

