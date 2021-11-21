UMass Dartmouth defeats Alfred State in New England Bowl
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – UMass Dartmouth football is back in the postseason for the first time since 2004 and the Corsairs just picked up their ninth win in the New England Bowl. UMass Dartmouth, led by former Cumberland quarterback Dante Aviles-Santos, beat Alfred State 42-16.
