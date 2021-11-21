ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dartmouth, MA

UMass Dartmouth defeats Alfred State in New England Bowl

By Taylor Begley
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHq96_0d35G4mL00

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) – UMass Dartmouth football is back in the postseason for the first time since 2004 and the Corsairs just picked up their ninth win in the New England Bowl. UMass Dartmouth, led by former Cumberland quarterback Dante Aviles-Santos, beat Alfred State 42-16.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

PC can’t keep up with UVA in Legends Classic Championship Game

(WPRI) – Providence couldn’t overcome a slow start Tuesday night in the Roman Legends Classic Championship falling to Virginia 58-40. UVA’s championship culture was on full display. Stingy defense forced PC to shoot a season low 24 percent and the Cavs highly efficient offense maximized possessions on the other end of the floor.  PC drops […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland, RI
Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Cumberland, RI
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Dartmouth, MA
Sports
City
Dartmouth, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
633K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy