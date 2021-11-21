ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person injured in Botkins stabbing; Police arrest suspect

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
BOTKINS — A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed someone in Botkins.

Sgt. Mark Jordan, with the Botkins Police Department, said the incident happened on the 200 W. State St. at approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries form an apparent stabbing.

Jordan said police arrested Jesse McDermitt, 22, for a felonious assault.

The incident remains under investigation.

