ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tatum (33 points), Schroder (29) carry Celtics past Thunder

By associated press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35HsoB_0d35FAxF00
Jayson Tatum, Luguentz Dort Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) looks to shoot against Oklahoma City Thunder's Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) (Michael Dwyer/AP)

BOSTON — Jayson Tatum scored 33 points, Dennis Schroder had 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-105 on Saturday night.

Al Horford added 10 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists for Boston, which won for the seventh time in 10 games. Grant Williams chipped in with 14 points and Enes Kanter had 10 points and 10 boards.

Lu Dort scored 16 points for Oklahoma City, Josh Giddey had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 14 points. The Thunder have dropped four of five.

Coming off an emotional 22-point victory over the rival Lakers a night earlier, the Celtics didn’t have any letdown, charging to a double-digit lead midway into the second quarter.

“We knew it was a big game last night,” Boston coach Ime Udoka said. “But it didn’t matter if we came out with a dud game.”

Tatum had 37 points and 11 rebounds in the win over Los Angeles on Friday.

Boston pushed a 13-point halftime lead to 68-48 on Horford’s three-point play. The Thunder made a brief spurt with consecutive 3s by Giddey before the Celtics went on a 13-2 run.

They led by 16 with 6 ½ minutes left in the game before the Thunder sliced it under double digits on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl’s follow shot with just under 4 minutes left.

“I feel like this shows if we start well and our own terms, it can lead to a full 48 minutes,” Robinson-Earl said. “I thought tonight we just got off to a slow start.”

But Oklahoma City never made a serious threat after Earl’s basket, though they did get it down to four points with 10.6 seconds to play.

“We just have to keep that intensity up throughout the entire game,” Williams said about a potential ‘’trap game.”

“Tonight, I think it was just us focusing and keying on what we were doing well,” he said.

Boston held a 58-45 halftime advantage behind 16 points from Tatum and 13 by Schroder.

“I think we’re starting to understand the level that we have to play night in and night out,” Horford said.

TIP-INS

Thunder: They made more 3-pointers (5) than 2s (4) nearly 17 minutes into the game and didn’t make a field goal from inside the arc until midway into the first quarter.

Celtics: F Jaylen Brown missed his eighth straight game with a strained right hamstring and C Robert Williams III was sidelined for his third consecutive with a sore left knee.

NICE TOUCH

Tatum was riding an exercise bike away from the bench near the stands after he came out of the game in the second quarter when a little boy came over and the star gave him a fist-pump.

OOPS

Tatum bounced a cross-court pass to Grant Williams from the edge of the paint to the opposite corner, with the ball going through the legs of Darius Bazley as he bent down to try and grab it.

Thunder: At Atlanta on Monday night.

Celtics: Host Houston on Monday night.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Giddey
Person
Enes Kanter
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Darius Bazley
MassLive.com

Celtics Notebook: Jayson Tatum’s game plan for Tacko Fall, Jaylen Brown injury update

BOSTON — The Celtics saw an old friend Friday when Semi Ojeleye was back in town wearing green, though this time it was for the Bucks. There was some friendly banter between Ojeleye and Jayson Tatum, who were matched up a few times during Friday’s game. Ojeleye signed a veteran’s minimum contract with the Bucks during the summer, ending his four-year stint in Boston. But Ojeleye has carved out a role for the defending NBA champs, as seen Friday.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Celtics#Lakers
Columbia Missourian

Tatum's 22 points enough to lead Celtics past Raptors

Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Celtics’ 104-88 victory over Toronto on Wednesday night in Boston. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
chatsports.com

Why Jayson Tatum wore Kobe Bryant’s jersey this offseason (and why Celtics vs. Lakers is special)

Earlier this summer, Jayson Tatum raised eyebrows for Celtics fans when he wore Kobe Bryant’s Lakers jersey in a photoshoot for the NBA’s 75th season. The photoshoot was part of a recreation of Bryant’s buzzer-beater over Dwyane Wade and the Heat in 2009. Tatum — who grew up a huge fan of Bryant — went through the motions of the shot, with cameras snapping photos.
NBA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Dennis Schroder (ankle) questionable Friday

Boston Celtics point guard Dennis Schroder (left ankle sprain) is questionable for Friday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. The Celtics are listing Schroder as questionable for the front end of their back-to-back. Jaylen Brown (hamstring) still isn't ready to return, so there will be more minutes for Josh Richardson, Payton Pritchard, Aaron Nesmith, and Romeo Langford if Schroder also sits.
NBA
sacramentosun.com

Jayson Tatum, Celtics attempt to silence Thunder

An emotional victory over their rivals has the Boston Celtics riding high into a home matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jayson Tatum's 37 points and 11 rebounds carried the Celtics in a 130-108 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Tatum's big game spoiled the return of Lakers star LeBron James after he missed eight games with an abdominal injury.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma City Thunder at Boston Celtics: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info (11/20)

The Boston Celtics hope to build on their success after their 130 – 108 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday as they host the Oklahoma City Thunder for their second straight game at TD Garden Saturday evening, but they will have to do so without at least one key starter for yet another contest if they want to be a club with a winning record when the final buzzer sounds tonight.
NBA
Salem News

Tatum carries Celtics to big win over Lakers

BOSTON -- Who's in worse shape at this point in the 2021-22 NBA campaign: the Boston Celtics or the Los Angeles Lakers?. Sporting nearly identically mediocre records, the two historic franchises renewed their rivalry for the first time this season on Friday night in front of a packed house at TD Garden. If the end result was any indication, then Boston is undoubtedly trending in a more positive direction than its West Coast counterparts.
NBA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
64K+
Followers
77K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy