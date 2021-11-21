ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sergio Busquets: Barcelona needed Espanyol win

By Barca Blaugranes
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Busquets admitted Barcelona needed to beat Espanyol on Saturday after the Catalan giants enjoyed a narrow 1-0 win over their...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Sergio Busquets hails Spain’s patience as World Cup spot is clinched

Spain captain Sergio Busquets praised their gritty resilience after clinching a place at the 2022 World Cup. La Roja clinched top spot in Group B on a key night at the Estadio de La Cartuja as Alvaro Morata’s late winner against Sweden proved decisive. Morata struck in the final moments...
SOCCER
BBC

Sergio Aguero: Barcelona striker 'always positive' despite retirement rumours

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero said he is "always positive" after reports claimed he was considering retirement. The Argentina forward, 33, was taken to hospital after suffering chest pains against Alaves last month. Barca later announced he will not play for three months while he receives treatment and his health is...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Xavi could have seven players back for Barcelona vs Espanyol - report

Xavi could have seven players back from injury in time for his first game in charge of Barcelona against Espanyol at the Camp Nou on November 20 in La Liga. The Catalans have been plagued by injuries to key players throughout the early weeks of the season but the situation does appear to be improving, according to Diario Sport.
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Memphis Depay
Person
Sergio Busquets
Person
Xavi
Tribal Football

Watch: Barcelona captain Busquets offers possession masterclass in Spain training

Focusing on Barcelona captain Sergi Busquets in Spain training. Busquets was the 'magic man' in this possession exercise during Spain's last training session before travelling to Athens, where they will face Greece in a 2022 World Cup qualifier. The veteran produced a masterclass in the passing and possession drill which...
SOCCER
eurofootballrumours.com

Barcelona eyeing move for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso

The defensive department of the Barcelona squad needs quality additions this winter. If a report from tribalfootball.com is to be believed, Barcelona are eyeing move for Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso. The 30-year-old has been subject to interest from various European clubs. Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 when...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Ronaldo fires Manchester United into Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo's excellent goal helped Manchester United begin life after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Tuesday and seal their place in the Champions League last 16. Ronaldo's splendid lob was then capped by Jadon Sancho's first United goal at the Ceramica, where caretaker manager Michael Carrick dropped Bruno Fernandes to the bench. Fernandes was on the pitch for both of United's goals after being brought on in the 66th minute, but it was Ronaldo who proved the difference again, his instinctive shot in the 78th unlocking a game that looked destined to remain goalless. After a turbulent few days that saw Solskjaer sacked following Saturday's humiliating 4-1 defeat by Watford, United were able to calm the storm with a win that leaves them three points clear at the top of Group F.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Espanyol#Catalan
Tribal Football

Memphis delivers Xavi debut victory as Barcelona defeat Espanyol

New Barcelona coach Xavi celebrated his first game in charge at the Nou Camp with a slim derby victory over Espanyol in La Liga. Although the home fans were able to claim bragging rights over their city rivals, the visitors could easily have won the game having wasted numerous chances in the second half.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona coach Xavi on victory over Espanyol: Things to improve

Barcelona coach Xavi feels there's much to improve after victory over Espanyol. Xavi was not completely happy with his side's performance in his first game in charge despite beating derby rivals Espanyol 1-0. Memphis Depay converted a penalty early in the second half to secure the three points from the Catalan derby.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona expected to be without Pedri and Ousmane Dembele for Espanyol clash

Xavi will likely have to cope without Pedri and Ousmane Dembele for his first game in charge of Barcelona against Espanyol on Saturday at the Camp Nou. Pedri had been expected back in time for the match but it seems Barca will be careful with the midfielder with Xavi wanting to avoid any “unnecessary relapses,” according to Sport.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Tribal Football

Barcelona suffer double blow ahead of Espanyol clash

Pedri and Ousmane Dembele are out of Barcelona's derby clash with Espanyol. Neither took part in training on Thursday and will, as such, be out of action this weekend. The Catalans will train again on Friday, but one session alone won't be enough to have them available for the weekend.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Espanyol, La Liga: Final Score 1-0, Barça win tough Derby in Xavi debut

The Xavi Era at Barcelona began with a win in the Catalonia Derby against Espanyol at Camp Nou, but it wasn’t easy. After a sublime first half the Blaugrana took a one-goal lead early in the second, but their rivals stepped up their game and created several giant chances to come away with at least one point. Barça somehow survived and won all three points to finish the night in sixth place in the La Liga table, and Xavi saw some very good things from his first game in charge.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Barcelona No2 Oscar explains Akhomach start for victory over Espanyol

Before victory over Espanyol, Oscar Hernandez, Xavi's brother and assistant, discussed the decision to start winger Ilias Akhomach. Akhomach was rewarded for an excellent season with Barca B so far. “He's a winger who runs, he can beat a man one on one, he tries things, makes the pitch wide....
SOCCER
ClutchPoints

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero set for shock retirement due to heart condition

After making just four La Liga appearances for Barcelona following a summer move from Manchester City, Sergio Aguero is being forced to retire due to a heart condition:. After their clash with Alaves on October 30th where he was substituted early, Aguero underwent surgery on his heart and was expected to follow medical advice for the next three months. But instead, doctors have made it clear that it’s not safe for the Barcelona frontman to keep playing with his condition, which is known as cardiac arrhythmia. Basically, an irregular heartbeat.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Barcelona vs Espanyol on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Xavi’s first game as manager

Barcelona take to the pitch on Saturday evening for the first time under new boss Xavi Hernandez.He was appointed at the start of the international break to replace the sacked Ronald Koeman, with Barcelona taking just one win in the last six in La Liga, leaving them ninth in the table.They face Espanyol in the derby at the Camp Nou this weekend, with the visitors two places further back and level on points with Xavi’s new side.All eyes will be on whether the former midfielder can hit the ground running now he is in the dugout, with this his first...
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy