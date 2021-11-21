ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lions' Tim Boyle: Set to start

 3 days ago

Boyle will start Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The report confirms something that's become...

CBS Sports

Lions' Tim Boyle: Struggles against Browns

Boyle completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns. Boyle made his first career NFL start after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He had attempted only four passes prior to Sunday's game, but he was called upon with Jared Goff (oblique) sidelined. Boyle wasn't asked to do much, as he took to the air only 23 times. He threw two interceptions, one of which came deep in Browns territory. The positive news is that he peppered T.J. Hockenson with eight targets and D'Andre Swift with four, so the stars of the team still saw plenty of opportunity. Boyle is likely to get another start in Week 12 against the Bears, though his performance shouldn't be projected to markedly improve.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Tim Boyle Could Start Against Browns In Week 11

Well, things haven’t gone the way of the Cleveland Browns lately. However, they could catch a break with their upcoming matchup against the winless Detroit Lions. As of right now, Lions’ starting quarterback Jared Goff isn’t practicing due to an oblique issue. That means backup quarterback Tim Boyle could be...
NFL
Detroit News

Injured Lions QB Goff misses practice, backup Boyle takes first-team reps

Allen Park — Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff didn't practice on Wednesday due to the oblique injury he suffered last weekend, but he remains remains cautiously optimistic he'll be cleared ahead of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns. "I’m usually a fast healer, but we’ll have to see," Goff said....
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Jared Goff to sit during Wednesday’s practice, Tim Boyle taking first-team reps

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff played through an oblique injury last week in Pittsburgh, and while he didn’t miss a snap, he was reportedly limited and dealing with some pain, though Goff downplayed that notion in his post-game press conference. “Just kind of nagged me a little bit throughout the...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Jared Goff's Injury Could Mean It's Tim Boyle Time in Detroit

The Detroit Lions took a half step in the right direction when they tied the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. While it wasn’t exactly a cause for celebration, the optimistic way to view it is that they’re inching closer to a win. However, an oblique injury compromised quarterback Jared Goff...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jared Goff out of practice, Tim Boyle running Lions’ first-string offense

As Lions quarterback Jared Goff deals with an oblique injury, backup quarterback Tim Boyle is currently running the first-string offense at practice. Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters today that Goff is day-to-day with his injury, and Boyle is QB1 while Goff is out. Boyle has been on injured reserve...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions confident quarterback Tim Boyle can handle the whole playbook

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed a second day of practice Thursday as he continues to deal with a strained oblique muscle; his status for Sunday’s road game against the Cleveland Browns remains uncertain. But the Lions seem to have full confidence in Tim Boyle, Goff’s backup who has missed...
NFL
chatsports.com

Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff day-to-day (oblique); Tim Boyle to take first-team reps

Jared Goff is day-to-day with the oblique injury he suffered last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, leaving his availability in question for Sunday's game with the Cleveland Browns. Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell said Goff would not practice Wednesday and backup Tim Boyle would take first-team reps in his absence.
NFL
chatsports.com

Jared Goff to throw Friday; Detroit Lions preparing to start Tim Boyle at QB

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff will test his strained oblique Friday in an effort to see if he can play Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. "Just see where he’s at," Lions coach Dan Campbell said. "But until we know more from there, we’re planning on (Tim) Boyle (starting) and then certainly (David) Blough’s ready."
NFL
brownszone.com

Notes: Quarterbacks set for Sunday — Baker Mayfield for Browns, Tim Boyle for Lions

BEREA — The Browns will have their starting quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick. Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against Detroit at FirstEnergy Stadium, coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Friday. Mayfield missed practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday with a sore knee after it was bruised Sunday in a 45-7...
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Lions' Boyle 'In Line To Start,' Goff Missed Third Straight Practice

The Lions' starting quarterback against Cleveland on Sunday is still up in the air as Jared Goff misses his third consecutive practice. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Tim Boyle is "in line to start." Dan Campbell had updated reporters about Goff's status earlier on Friday, saying he would throw but added...
NFL
chatsports.com

Former Packers QB Tim Boyle expected to make first start for Lions on Sunday

The legend of Tim Boyle will gain another chapter on Sunday in Cleveland. The former Green Bay Packers backup quarterback is expected to make his first NFL start for the Detroit Lions in place of starter Jared Goff, who was officially listed as doubtful to play against the Browns with an oblique injury.
NFL
Detroit News

Lions to start Boyle after Goff tests injury; Decker good to go after scare

Allen Park — For the first time this season, the Detroit Lions are set to have a different starting quarterback. With Jared Goff still dealing with an oblique strain, Tim Boyle will be under center for the team when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday. "Opportunities,...
NFL
NBC Sports

Tim Boyle: Opportunities are rare, I’ll be ready to go

Lions quarterback Jared Goff missed his third straight practice on Friday and that means Tim Boyle is expected to make his first NFL start against the Browns on Sunday. Boyle got all of the first team work in practice this week and is knocking off rust from being on injured reserve since early September. Boyle broke his thumb in the preseason, but said it is 100 percent on Friday and that he never “skipped a beat” mentally because he’s been at meetings and games while rehabbing his injury.
NFL
BrownsDigest

Mayfield, Chubb and A Guy Named Tim Boyle in Line to Start Sunday

The Cleveland Browns not only have determined that quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against the Detroit Lions, but running back Nick Chubb was cleared of COVID-19, practiced and looked ready to roll in practice, so he will be ready to roll. The team also made the expected announcement that...
NFL
chatsports.com

Tim Boyle Could Start for Lions vs. Browns amid Jared Goff Injury, per Dan Campbell

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Tim Boyle will make his first NFL start if Jared Goff misses Sunday's road game against the Cleveland Browns with an oblique injury. Campbell told reporters Goff, who's feeling better and hasn't been ruled out, is going to throw Friday before a decision about the team's Week 11 starting quarterback is finalized.
NFL

