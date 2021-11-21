Lions' Tim Boyle: Set to start

Boyle completed 15 of 23 passes for 77 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 13-10 loss to the Browns. Boyle made his first career NFL start after entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He had attempted only four passes prior to Sunday's game, but he was called upon with Jared Goff (oblique) sidelined. Boyle wasn't asked to do much, as he took to the air only 23 times. He threw two interceptions, one of which came deep in Browns territory. The positive news is that he peppered T.J. Hockenson with eight targets and D'Andre Swift with four, so the stars of the team still saw plenty of opportunity. Boyle is likely to get another start in Week 12 against the Bears, though his performance shouldn't be projected to markedly improve.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO