NFL

Lions' Jared Goff: Won't start Sunday

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Goff (oblique) won't play Sunday against the Browns, Adam Schefter...

www.cbssports.com

thedallasnews.net

Report: Lions QB Jared Goff dealing with oblique injury

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's status for Week 11 is uncertain after sustaining an oblique injury in last week's game, NFL Network reported Tuesday. The Lions will see how well Goff can throw by Wednesday before determining his status for this week's game against the Cleveland Browns (5-5). The news...
NFL
The Spun

Lions Reportedly Make Significant Decision On QB Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a significant decision on quarterback Jared Goff. It’s been trending all week that Goff will miss Sunday’s Lions-Browns game. The veteran quarterback is dealing with a minor oblique injury. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Lions are planning to start backup Tim Boyle, meaning...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Latest Jared Goff injury update won’t please Lions fans

The Detroit Lions have had about as rough a start to the season as any team in NFL history, save for their own start in their winless year in 2008 (sorry Lions fans). Sitting at 0-8-1 after a tough tie against the Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers, it’s hard to imagine that things could get any worse. The latest update on quarterback Jared Goff is proof that it can, in fact, get worse for the Lions.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lions bold Jared Goff plan when he returns

The Detroit Lions were without their starting quarterback Jared Goff in Week 11 as Tim Boyle got his first career start. Jared Goff hasn’t been great this year but he’s undoubtedly better than Tim Boyle. It’s going to be tough for Jared Goff to make his return as the Lions...
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: Struggles through rib injury

Goff completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh. The Lions prioritized their rushing attack, totaling 39 attempts on the ground as opposed to only 25 for passes for Goff. In part, that could have been due to game script, though Goff was also reportedly battling a rib injury, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Even when he took to the air, Goff was far from spectacular by averaging only 4.6 yards per attempt, and he also failed to throw for a touchdown for the fifth time in his last seven games. As a result, there's not much reason for optimism heading into a Week 11 matchup against Cleveland.
NFL
The Spun

Lions Announce Jared Goff’s Status For Thanksgiving Game

Jared Goff’s health has been trending in the right direction ahead of the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. On Wednesday, the team got perhaps its most positive update yet on its starting quarterback. Goff was officially listed as questionable with a left oblique injury on the Lions’...
NFL
chatsports.com

Jared Goff is not Jared Goff

Jared Goff is the quarterback of the Detroit Lions. He has played nine games. There are those who claim that Goff took the Los Angeles Rams to Super Bowl LIII. They tell us that Goff won a NFC Championship. He has wins in playoff games. This is not right. Goff...
NFL
Detroit News

Lions' Jared Goff plays through strained oblique vs. Steelers: 'It wasn't a hindrance'

Pittsburgh — It happened in the first quarter. Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff reared back to uncork a rare deep shot and felt a pain in his side. It altered a throw that would have likely been a touchdown to Kalif Raymond had it been on target. The receiver had two strides on the nearest defender. Instead, it wound up well short, allowing Steelers cornerback Joe Haden to recover and break up the pass.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: Uncertain about Week 11

Goff (oblique) admitted Wednesday that his availability for Sunday's game against Cleveland will depend on "functionality," as he anticipates the pain will be manageable, Chris Burke of The Athletic reports. Though Goff still hopes to play, he's singing a different tune from after the Lions' 16-16 tie with the Steelers...
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff: Set to miss another practice

Goff (oblique) didn't take part in the open portion of Thursday's practice and is set to be listed as a non-participant for the second day in a row, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. The consecutive absences from practice as the Lions prepare for Sunday's game in Cleveland...
NFL
MLive.com

‘I don’t know:’ Lions QB Jared Goff unsure whether he’ll be able to play against Browns

ALLEN PARK -- Jared Goff has had some very good years in the NFL. He’s also had some very bad years. But no matter what, he’s always been durable. But the Detroit Lions quarterback is languishing through the worst season of his career, and now he has an oblique injury that sidelined him at practice on Wednesday. It remains unclear whether he’ll be able to play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, even to him.
NFL
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lions down bad vs. Browns with latest Jared Goff update

With a big-time cross-conference matchup on tap against the Cleveland Browns, the Detroit Lions will be searching for their first win of the season, and after today’s news, it looks like they will be doing so without their starting quarterback, Jared Goff. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported earlier Friday that Goff will most likely be out this weekend due to an oblique injury that he suffered in the Lions’ last game.
NFL
CBS Sports

Lions' Jared Goff also set to miss Thanksgiving game vs. Bears; Tim Boyle likely to start in Week 12

The Lions are still looking for their first win of 2021, and they'll be counting on a new quarterback to deliver it for at least their next two games. Battling an oblique injury that sidelined him from practice all week, Jared Goff will miss Sunday's game against the Browns and is also expected to sit out Week 12's Thanksgiving Day showdown with the Bears. That's according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, who said Sunday the former Rams signal-caller already faces an "uphill battle" to return for Thursday's NFC North matchup, leaving backup Tim Boyle as the Lions' emergency QB1.
NFL
chatsports.com

Report: Lions QB Jared Goff ‘unlikely’ to play on Thanksgiving vs. Bears

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Detroit Lions starting quarterback Jared Goff will not only miss this Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, but it’s growing increasingly likely he’ll miss the Thanksgiving matchup against the Chicago Bears, as well. “It is considered unlikely that Goff will be recovered in enough time...
NFL

