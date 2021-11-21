Lions' Jared Goff: Won't start Sunday

Goff completed 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 16-16 tie against Pittsburgh. The Lions prioritized their rushing attack, totaling 39 attempts on the ground as opposed to only 25 for passes for Goff. In part, that could have been due to game script, though Goff was also reportedly battling a rib injury, according to Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Even when he took to the air, Goff was far from spectacular by averaging only 4.6 yards per attempt, and he also failed to throw for a touchdown for the fifth time in his last seven games. As a result, there's not much reason for optimism heading into a Week 11 matchup against Cleveland.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO