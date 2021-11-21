ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Late offensive surge leads Bowling Green hockey to win

By BLADE STAFF
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U5Qed_0d35EGDO00

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team took the second of a pair of games in two nights against Lake Superior State University at Slater Family Ice Arena by scoring four unanswered goals to win 6-2 on Saturday night.

Alex Barber added to his second period goal with an empty-netter late in the third period to finish off the scoring for the Falcons (7-3-2, 5-3) . Nathan Burke also tallied a second period goal on a power play. Other goal scorers for Bowling Green were Chrystopher Collin and Taylor Schneider, both in the first.

The Lakers (7-8-1, 3-5) went cold after Josh Nixon and Dustin Manz scored in the opening stanza.

Falcon goaltender Christian Stoever had something to do with that cold spell.

He finished with 30 saves on the night.

Bowling Green will next travel to Marquette, Mich., to challenge Northern Michigan University (7-6-1, 5-5-1) on Friday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Scouting report: Bowling Green football vs. Ohio

BOWLING GREEN — One final over-arching question remains for Bowling Green State University football in 2021. The Falcons have lost two in a row entering their season finale, but could earn a win in its final game of the season against an Ohio team that’s also 3-8 overall, but is 3-4 in Mid-American Conference play.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

2021 All-Blade football team: Defense

Here are the 2021 All-Blade defensive player selections:. ■ Scouting report : A captain for the Fighting Irish, Fisher is a versatile defender who can play both on the line or on the edge as a linebacker. He earned first team All-Three Rivers Athletic Conference honors and was Division II all-district at defensive line. This season, Fisher recorded 64 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks, one interception, three pass break-ups, and one forced fumble. He made a key defensive play to help set up Central Catholic’s game-winning field goal in a regional semifinal against Medina Highland, making an interception with less than 30 seconds to play. Fisher has an offer to play for Air Force, as well as interest from NCAA Division II programs.
FOOTBALL
The Blade

3-point play: Florida bringing more than sunshine to Bowling Green

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Everything was trending in the right direction for Bowling Green State University’s men’s basketball team on Tuesday. They made 3-pointers, they attacked the glass with energy, they flew around screens and switched with confidence, and they did much more positive than negative, which led to an 82-68 victory over Milwaukee on Tuesday in their first game in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bowling Green, OH
The Blade

2021 All-Blade football player of the year: DJ Newman, Archbold

ARCHBOLD, Ohio — About the only thing Archbold senior DJ Newman seems to have trouble with is dealing with down time. When the top-ranked Blue Streaks' postseason playoff run ended earlier than expected in a last-second 38-35 Division VI regional semifinal football loss to Liberty Center on Nov. 13, Newman, who also excels at basketball and baseball, was told by Archbold coach Joe Frank to “take a week off” before joining the basketball team for workouts.
ARCHBOLD, OH
The Blade

Walleye forward Matt Berry named ECHL player of the week

Toledo Walleye forward Matt Berry, who produced six points in two games last weekend, was named the ECHL player of the week Tuesday. Berry tallied six points with three goals and three assists in Toledo's two wins at the Huntington Center on Friday and Saturday. It is the second time in his career that Berry has received the weekly honor.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Burke
The Blade

A day in the life of Toledo men's basketball coach Tod Kowalczyk

NASSAU, Bahamas — Final preparations for Monday’s game against Charlotte began on Sunday night for Tod Kowalczyk. The Toledo men’s basketball coach was in bed by 9 p.m. the night before his team opened play in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship. Kowalczyk is strict about his sleep regimen, ensuring that he gets to sleep before 10 p.m. the night before a game.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Defense wins the day for Toledo in 68-67 win over Tulane

NASSAU, Bahamas — Defense wins championships, and defense is what has propelled the Toledo men’s basketball team into the Baha Mar Nassau Championship title game. Six times Tulane had the ball down one point in the second half on Tuesday, failing to score on all six possessions, including the final seconds of the game as UT’s Ryan Rollins locked up Tulane guard Jalen Cook, forcing an off-balance shot that was rebounded by Rollins, who cradled the ball like a baby as time expired.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

NBC girls basketball preview: Elmwood the favorite to win in tight race

Another tight race is expected for the Northern Buckeye Conference girls basketball title with Elmwood emerging as the favorite. Led by senior Brooklyn Thrash, the co-conference player of the year, Elmwood edged out Lake in a preseason coaches poll. The Royals and Flyers each earned three first-place votes, but Elmwood had a total of 57 total points to Lake's 55.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hockey Team#Lakers#Falcon
The Blade

Hot-shooting Toledo men's basketball soars past Charlotte in Nassau

NASSAU, Bahamas — The Bahamas isn’t just a tropical paradise. On Monday, it doubled as a shooter’s paradise. Toledo shot nearly 60 percent from the field, made 7 of 15 three-point attempts, and only missed six of its 31 free throws in a riveting 98-86 victory over Charlotte in the first round of the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Video: Ryan Day press conference to begin Michigan week

Ohio State is preparing for rivalry week ahead of the Buckeyes’ matchup with Michigan on Saturday at Michigan Stadium. The winner of Saturday’s game clinches the Big Ten East and advances to the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis. Ohio State has won the previous seven matchups with Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Sports
Marquette University
NewsBreak
Sports
The Blade

Briggs: Hands down, Ohio State-Michigan the greatest rivalry in sports

It’s fitting that the Ohio State-Michigan game moved to Thanksgiving week a few years ago. Because as we prepare to give thanks this week for our family and friends and all the good in the world, let us not forget another blessing of life in northwest Ohio: a front-row seat to the greatest rivalry in sports.
NFL
The Blade

True freshmen Jacobi and Wilson give Toledo a boost off the bench

NASSAU, Bahamas — The 2021-22 Toledo Rockets are a young basketball team. All one needs to do is look at their bench, and the first people off of it. Through three games, true freshmen Kooper Jacobi and Elijah Wilson have been the sixth and seventh men for UT, offering reinforcements on both ends of the court, a trend the Rockets hope will continue at noon Monday against Charlotte in the Baha Mar Nassau Championship.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy