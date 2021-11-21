Late offensive surge leads Bowling Green hockey to win

BOWLING GREEN — The Bowling Green State University hockey team took the second of a pair of games in two nights against Lake Superior State University at Slater Family Ice Arena by scoring four unanswered goals to win 6-2 on Saturday night.

Alex Barber added to his second period goal with an empty-netter late in the third period to finish off the scoring for the Falcons (7-3-2, 5-3) . Nathan Burke also tallied a second period goal on a power play. Other goal scorers for Bowling Green were Chrystopher Collin and Taylor Schneider, both in the first.

The Lakers (7-8-1, 3-5) went cold after Josh Nixon and Dustin Manz scored in the opening stanza.

Falcon goaltender Christian Stoever had something to do with that cold spell.

He finished with 30 saves on the night.

Bowling Green will next travel to Marquette, Mich., to challenge Northern Michigan University (7-6-1, 5-5-1) on Friday.