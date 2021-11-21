ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

A year to go, Qatar World Cup still feels heat of scrutiny

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eight stadiums — all within a 30-mile radius of Doha — are now largely complete. The 2022 World Cup has been preserved after fending off hostility from neighbors, corruption investigations and concerns about worker abuses. Now a clock on the Corniche waterfront in the Qatari capital will be unveiled on...

World Soccer Talk

Year before Qatar World Cup, Amnesty urges end to labour abuses

Nicosia (AFP) – A year before the World Cup in Qatar, Amnesty International Tuesday urged the energy-rich emirate to end abuses against migrant workers, many of whom built the tournament’s infrastructure. “The daily reality for many migrant workers in the country remains harsh, despite legal changes introduced since 2017,” the...
The Guardian

World Cup 2022: ranking the top 10 contenders a year before Qatar

With just over a year to go until the World Cup kicks off, 12 teams have qualified alongside hosts Qatar. All four semi-finalists from 2018 have sealed their spots and are joined by former world champions Argentina, Brazil, Germany and Spain, while recent European champions Portugal and Italy still have more to do. With most of the big hitters now able to prepare for the tournament, we assess where they stand as the countdown to Qatar begins.
Soccer-One year to go until 2022 World Cup – is Qatar ready?

(Reuters) – Sunday marks the point where it is one year to go until the opening match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament, played for the first time in a northern hemisphere winter, rapidly taking shape. The opening match will take place on Nov. 21 in...
World Cup 2022: Assessing the field for Qatar one year out

Editor's note: The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar begins Nov. 21, 2022, only on FOX networks. All this week, we'll have stories and videos counting down to the one-year-out mark. Qatar 2022 is barely a year away, and with the conclusion of the November qualifying window Tuesday, we’re starting...
2022 World Cup one year to go: Moral dilemmas, divided opinion and questions for Qatar

When former Fifa president Sepp Blatter was charged with fraud by Swiss prosecutors earlier this month, it provided yet another reminder of the world soccer governing body’s previous transgressions. The 85-year-old, along with Michel Platini, once the president of European soccer body Uefa, is due in court over an alleged...
Nordics in World Cup push for workers rights in Qatar

Copenhagen (AFP) – Vehemently opposed to Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 World Cup, football federations in the Nordic countries are putting pressure on Doha and FIFA to improve conditions for migrant workers in the emirate. Together with rights organisation Amnesty International, the federations of Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland and Iceland...
Qatar World Cup fan travel packages released

Football fan travel packages for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar have been released. The Qatar Airways Holidays deals include match tickets, return flights and accommodation options for UK customers but are direct-sell only. Supporters are being offered seven tiered travel packages, with prices starting at £2,815 per person excluding...
One year from World Cup, clock ticks ever louder for Qatar

After upending the football establishment by winning the right to host the World Cup, Qatar's preparations are heading into overdrive with a year to go as they rush to welcome more than a million fans and prove their critics wrong. The tiny Gulf state has a reputation for punching above its weight but challenges do not come much bigger than holding football's showpiece event in a desert peninsula of 2.7 million without a strong sporting tradition. Twelve months before the November 21, 2022 kick-off, the Qatari capital Doha, which is hosting almost the entire tournament, is dotted with roadworks and building sites that are causing chaos for its inhabitants. With some Qatari infrastructure projects delayed by the pandemic, the clock is ticking more loudly than organisers might have liked, just as scrutiny of the preparations starts to rise.
Qatar Airways unveils World Cup 2022 packages

With just over a year to go until the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks-off, Qatar Airways Holidays has launched a range of fan travel packages. The deals are inclusive of match tickets, return flights and accommodation options. This week, the England team booked its place in the finals, and...
KGET 17

Tensions boil in Qatar between Mercedes and Red Bull

LOSAIL, Qatar (AP) — The most dramatic Formula One title fight in at least a decade further intensified Friday when Christian Horner and Toto Wolff traded barbs at the same time the FIA denied Mercedes’ right to appeal last week’s non-penalty on championship leader Max Verstappen. Wolff, the head of...
FOX Sports

World Cup odds 2022: Lines for every team, picks one year before Qatar

Exactly one year from today, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar. And if you can hardly wait for all of the soccer festivities, you're in luck — and not just because of all of FOX Sports' coverage starting this week. For the first time, FOX Bet...
