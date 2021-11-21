Candidates for public office in rural West Tennessee

Here’s a list of those who have announced their intent to run for office in local elections in Madison County and surrounding areas. Candidates can begin pulling petitions on Dec. 20.

This list will be updated as candidates indicate their intentions to run.

Madison County Mayor

Republican nomination

John Newman – current Madison County trustee and former Madison County Commission

Madison County Sheriff

Republican nomination

Julian Wiser – current Jackson Police Chief

Independent or no declared party affiliation

Marc Byrum – 25-year veteran of MCSO

John Mehr – incumbent

Madison County trustee

Republican nomination

Trey Cleek – Madison County Commissioner, District 4

Independent or no declared party affiliation

Billy Burkhead – current internal auditor with Madison County Finance Department

Madison County Circuit Court Clerk

Republican nomination

Gail Mooney - current chief deputy clerk/bookkeeper for circuit court clerk, 29-year employee

Independent or no declared party affiliation Mary Stewart Taylor - administrative assistant for Judge Don Allen of Circuit Court, Division II

Anyone who wants to publicly announce their candidacy for any position in Madison County or rural West Tennessee can do so by e-mailing editor Brandon Shields at bjshields@jacksonsun.com.

