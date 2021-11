Overtime is a word that sends Dallas Stars fans into a cringe. The Stars’ season is already 10 games in and yet 6 of those have gone past regulation. They still have yet to win in regulation this season. There are problems that the Stars have. For instance, they can’t buy a 5-on-5 goal. Fans are getting restless as this team can’t figure out its problems in regulation. They are near the bottom of the league in points percentage. Regulation problems need solving or risk plummeting down the standings.

NHL ・ 18 DAYS AGO