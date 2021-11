Death, taxes and falling victim to the Dwane Casey Revenge Tour. The 127-121 loss to the Detroit Pistons was certainly a lowlight in another losing week for the Toronto Raptors, but unlike last week, we’re not left with a deluge of silver linings. Yes, there were a couple here and there, but it’s becoming apparent that there may need to be some changes to this roster if Toronto is going to be in any kind of contention for the playoffs. Perhaps a better-than-serviceable centre is in the Raptors’ future? Who’s to say?

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO