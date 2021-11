Project L, the upcoming League of Legends "assist-based fighter," has received a brand-new gameplay deep dive that shows much more of the upcoming game set in Runeterra. Project L was originally announced in 2019, and Riot Games' Tom and Tony Cannon stopped by Undercity Nights to show the progress the team has made. They were careful to say that this gameplay clip is a "vertical slice" that was built to "hammer out the final look of the game, in advance of actually going in and building all of our content like characters and stages."

