ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

121 Valdes Ct

washingtonwaterfronts.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuilder's home and it shows! Hickory wood floors in entry, kitchen, dining & living room. A great kitchen with eating space and Jenn-Air downdraft...

www.washingtonwaterfronts.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Bronx Beacon

House-hunt Bronx: What’s on the market

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
BRONX, NY
washingtonwaterfronts.com

18306 26th Street Ct E

This fabulous home in the desirable Driftwood Point neighborhood includes an office/flex room & full bathroom on the main floor. Living room features a cozy wood stove and the spacious kitchen has hardwood floor, large island, granite tile counters. Dining area opens to the generous back deck with natural gas hookup for your grill. Large master has walk-in closet, updated private full bath. Full hall bath & 2 more bedrooms with WIC upstairs, brand new carpet throughout. Mature trees line the back of the property for privacy while enjoying the hot tub, pool or fire pit. Large garden shed plus firewood storage included. Central A/C, wired for generator, RV parking, and access to private Driftwood Point Park - so much to love about this home!
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

8543 Landing Ln SE

Escape Away from it all and soak in the Unobstructed Views of Mount Rainier, Colvos Passage & Vashon Island from your Private Property on over 2 acres in the Coveted Fragaria Community! Featuring over 4,100 square feet with room for everyone w/ a large Primary Suite & 5-piece En-Suite w/Heated Floors + 2 Bedrooms Upstairs, along with MIL potential in the basement w/ a 2nd Kitchen, Two Bedrooms, Dining/Living Area with Gas Fireplace & Full Bathroom. Entertain your guests in the Newly Remodeled Kitchen featuring All New Stainless Appliances, New Cabinets & Counters, all while enjoying the Views of Mount Rainier. Enjoy the Gated Private Community Beach on the warm summer days & being within minutes to the West Seattle Ferry for easy Commuting!
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1561 W Ivanhoe Ct

Classic Chandler Cutie - The amazingly well kept Chandler home is a great find. Formal living and dining room upon entering, you'll continue through the arch to the kitchen, eat in dining room and family room. In the hallway you'll find 2 good sized bedrooms, and an adorable master bedroom with full bath, seperate shower and soaking tub, with a great shelved closet. The cozy back yard is well shaded and has ample privacy from neighboring home with its mature landscaping and covered patio. RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES*Appliances not warranted. If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Refundable Pet deposit per pet. * Monthly Admin fees will apply.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veggie#Walk In Closet#Builder#Jenn Air
washingtonwaterfronts.com

27216 10th Ave S

With spectacular sound and Olympics views from all West facing windows, and a 2 minute walk to the The Woodmont Private Beach Club with great water access, this is some prime living. The well manicured, shy 3/4 acre lot, allows for outstanding privacy and having both northern and southern side-yards affords year round entertaining options. This home has an excellent open concept layout with 2 offices and the primary bedroom all on the top floor showcasing killer views. Inspiring! Don't miss checking this one out.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

6840 S 44th Ct

Cute Cimarron Bungalow! - 2 bedroom 2 Bathroom has a split floor plan! ** The great room is tiled and there is carpet in both Bedrooms ** Ceiling fans in both bedrooms ** There is a small courtyard off the carport and a storage room**The area is a fenced and takes you into the great room ** Property has a Dishwasher and comes with stacked Washer Dryer and Refrigerator. The yard is small and easy to care for. The unit is located close to I-10, and the border of Tempe.
REAL ESTATE
washingtonwaterfronts.com

4230 Bryce Dr Anacortes, WA 98221

Anacortes Real Estate at 4230 Bryce Dr Anacortes, WA 98221. Description: The real estate listing at 4230 Bryce Dr Anacortes, WA 98221 with the MLS# 1717847 has been on the Anacortes market for 1 days. This property located in the Skyline subdivision is currently listed for $200,000. GeoCoordinates:. 48.491572. -122.663385.
ANACORTES, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
San Luis Obispo Tribune

This dome home for sale in California is built right into the hills. Take a look

A two-story delightful property that has hit the real estate market in Topanga, California, and is unique in almost every way possible — from its location to resistance to almost every natural disaster possible. And it’s available for $1.599 million. The three-bedroom, three-bath home, which was built this year, has...
REAL ESTATE
Dirt

Go Green in Monrovia With This Whimsical Midcentury Modern

Click here to read the full article. Despite what everyone’s favorite philosophizing reptile Kermit the Frog claims, it really is quite easy “Bein’ Green” — at least when it comes to this groovy little retro house in the charming Monrovia suburb of Los Angeles. With its strikingly emerald-hued façade, the updated modernist pad surely isn’t one to be overlooked or undervalued. Last sold about six months ago for just $827,000, the home is now back on the market once again for just shy of $1.3 million. Embedded into a hillside parcel at the end of a private road, on nearly an...
MONROVIA, CA
Sourcing Journal

Soorty’s SpaceD Showroom Gathers Denim Community in NYC

The denim community will soon have a new hub in New York. In December, Pakistani manufacturer Soorty is launching SpaceD, a showroom and creative space that encourages innovation, inspiration and interaction. To kick off this new office space, Soorty is hosting a week-long opening affair, gathering the denim world back in-person. “Like everybody else, we’ve missed being together with our denim friends, the people we share our common passion with,” said Eda Dikmen, marketing and communications manager – Amsterdam at Soorty. “The past year and a half has been hard—so much was lost, so much is learnt. While we can’t say it’s past, it’s an incredible joy to be even preparing for this get-together.” Read more on Carved in Blue. This article is one of a series on Rivet from Lenzing’s Carved in Blue denim blog. From conversations with the experts behind the mills that make some of the world’s most-wanted denim to the global brands bringing novel denim made with TENCEL Lyocell and Modal to the market, Carved in Blue shares the stories of those whose roots run deep with denim. Visit www.carvedinblue.tencel.com.
APPAREL
WBRE

Best rustic Christmas decor

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which rustic Christmas decor is best?  Modern minimalist designs have their appeal, but rustic Christmas decor has a charm other styles can’t match. You can easily incorporate a rustic look throughout the year, but at Christmastime, it really shines. On shivering winter nights, there’s nothing better […]
HOME & GARDEN
Dirt

Matthew Modine Sells Modern Venice Oasis in Off-Market Deal

Click here to read the full article. Matthew Modine has quietly offloaded his Los Angeles pied-à-terre. Located in the still-somewhat-grungy-yet-increasingly pricey seaside community of Venice, the off-market transaction netted the Manhattan-based actor and his longtime wife Caridad Rivera exactly $4 million — a significant increase over the $2.5 million they paid music industry exec John Perenchio for the contemporary crash pad back in 2012. The buyers are award-winning Dutch photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin. Listing information from the home’s previous sale shows it was built in 2003 and designed by local architect David Hertz of Studio of Environmental Architecture. Nestled behind...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy