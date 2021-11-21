ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, OK

Miami Public Library turns 100

By Bronte Sorotsky
By Bronte Sorotsky
 3 days ago
MIAMI, Ok.–The Miami public library is celebrating 100 years of bringing books into the community, but its history actually goes back much farther.

“They existed a little longer than that. but the first building, the first actual library building opened in November of 1921. and it was a Carnegie building, and it was the last Carnegie grant funds in Oklahoma,” said Marcia Johnson, director of Arts and Culture for the Miami public library.

Johnson said the library has a long and rich history, so they wanted to make sure it turned 100 in style.

“We’re having some musicians Dr. Paul and Tami Wilcox on the harp. they’re going to entertain us for a while. We’re going to have a birthday cake and there’s gonna be a children’s program upstairs. And we’ve got some drawings and things that people can register for a prize…we have a lot of cool stuff going on.”

The birthday party and book sale brought people in from all over Miami, including the Eden’s.

“I’ve always seen it when I drive by and 100 years is pretty crazy. I feel like for anything really, especially around here, I think it’s a pretty big achievement,” said Kory Eden, a Miami Resident.

Halee Eden, who’s lived here her whole life says it’s impressive to see something stick around in her town for this long.

“In this town for 100 years and that it’s still running. You don’t see things stay for that long anymore. “

She added that it’s nice to still be able to return to a place that holds childhood memories

“My mom was a big reader and she was a stay-at-home mom, so she would bring me weekly and we just pick out books and do things on the computers together and just have a good time.”

And even after 100 years, the library continues to make an impact.

The Library hopes to host another book sale sometime next spring.

Galena welcomes Lightning McQueen to town

GALENA, Kan. – Lightning McQueen is now calling Galena, Kansas home. A number of folks gathered at the famous Luigi’s Pit Stop on Front Street over the weekend. Luigi’s has been home to a number of the Cars movie replicas – from the tractor tippin’ to the sheriff looking over everything.
GALENA, KS
Galena & Baxter Springs hold Veterans Day parades

GALENA/BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Two southeast Kansas communities hosted Veterans Day parades ahead of the day set aside for honoring those who served. We start in Galena where the Lions Club hosted a parade at 9:30 this morning. Local first responders and the Missouri National Guard out of Joplin took part in the parade along Main Street. Organizers say it’s a great way for the community to give back to those who served.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
New Oklahoma law allows for self-pour drinks

GROVE, Okla.–Jason Evans has been in the restaurant industry for a long time and says in all his experience, he’s never seen a workforce shortage this bad. “I started out over in Joplin at red hot and blue with mitch Allen, was there for a few years, going to Witchita, and ran some places old Chicago, fox, and hounds…I’ve been doing this a long time and never seen a situation like we’re in right now.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
