Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will be drawing to a close on December 4 as the new event, called The End, has been confirmed to take place on that date by Epic Games. As the team typically plays their cards close to their chest there are not too many details on the event. It has been confirmed to lead us into Chapter 3 which is expected to begin a day or two after The End takes place. The End event will take place at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 HOURS AGO