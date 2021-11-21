1 person is dead, another in custody after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood 1 person is dead, another in custody after shooting in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood (avid_creative/Getty Images, File)

POINT BREEZE — A woman has died and a man is in police custody after a shooting in the 100 block of Linden Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

When first responders arrived, they located a female with a gunshot wound to the head.

Medics pronounced the victim deceased in the upper level of the home. Police detained one man from the scene.

There is no word at this time as to what prompted the shooting.

