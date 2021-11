Heading into Monday night, it was widely acknowledged that the 49ers had to win this game if there would be any realistic hope of making a push for a playoff spot this season. Not only did the 49ers defeat the Los Angeles Rams, but they also appeared to completely demoralize them in a 31-10 beatdown on national television. A Niners victory came as a surprise to many after how flat they came out at home only a week prior.

