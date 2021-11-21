ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Van Dyke’s 357 yards helps Miami top Virginia Tech 38-26

By The Associated Press
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tyler Van Dyke passed for 357 yards and three touchdowns, the last of them a 55-yarder to Mike Harley with 10:39 remaining that helped Miami hold off Virginia Tech 38-26.

The win ensured Miami (6-5, 4-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) will be bowl-eligible. It also ended a six-game run of the Hurricanes playing games decided by no more than four points.

Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick (4) runs as Miami linebacker Waynmon Steed (17) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Virginia Tech running back Malachi Thomas. left, is tackled by Miami linebacker Ryan Ragone during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) runs as Miami linebacker Waynmon Steed (17) pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Virginia Tech interim head coach J.C. Price watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Connor Blumrick had two touchdown passes for Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4), along with a team-best 132 rushing yards in the debut of interim coach J.C. Price.

