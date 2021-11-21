ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Travel bubble with Singapore brings international students back to Australia

By Lidia Kelly
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

MELBOURNE, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A group of international university students arrived in Australia from Singapore on Sunday after nearly a two-year pandemic absence, as a travel bubble between the two countries came into effect.

Fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore are now allowed into Melbourne or Sydney without the need to quarantine - part of Australia's gradual reopening of its borders that began this month. Australia closed its international borders in March 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Catriona Jackson, chief executive of Universities Australia, which represents 39 universities, said the flights from Singapore saw the first international students enter Australia since small numbers returned in November last year.

"We understand these initial numbers are small, but they are a clear signal of the intent to allow many more students to return to classes and our communities soon," Jackson said.

There are about 130,000 international students remaining outside Australia, she added.

Before the pandemic, international students made up 21% of Australia's tertiary education students, compared to 6% on average across countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

Australia's closed borders have also intensified a skills shortage across sectors, forcing firms to start offering sign-on bonuses for the first time in years.

The closed borders, however, together with quick lockdowns, strict health measures and public compliances with the rules, have made Australia one of the most successful countries in managing the pandemic.

Despite the Delta outbreaks that led to months of lockdown in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia has had only about 760 confirmed cases and 7.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from the World Health Organisation, far lower than many other developed nations.

On Sunday, there were 1,460 new infections across Australia, most of them in the state of Victoria, of which Melbourne is the capital. Six more people have died. A cluster in Northern Territories grew to 31 cases after nine infections were reported in some of the Territory's remote communities.

As of Saturday, 85% of eligible Australians over the age of 16 have been fully vaccinated, health data showed.

There were 149 new community cases reported in nneighbouring New Zealand, which is also learning to live with the coronavirus through high vaccination rates. Some 83% of the Pacific nation's eligible population have been fully vaccinated.

($1 = 1.3824 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Michael Perry

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Slow path back to the classroom for many international students

The pandemic has affected just about any business sector you can name. But the impacts have varied — and that includes the world of international study. When many global borders snapped shut in the spring of 2020, in-person learning became especially difficult for international students. Online education quickly became the...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Australia international border restrictions: what’s changed for travel and who can arrive quarantine-free

Australia’s international border will be further eased from next week under substantial changes announced by the federal government on Monday. From 1 December, Australia’s travel bubble will be expanded and skilled workers, eligible visa holders and international students will be able to arrive quarantine-free, subject to some conditions. Here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
Flight Global.com

Singapore tweaks travel lane scheme for USA travelers

Singapore has adjusted vaccination accreditation requirements for vaccinated travelers from the USA, following public feedback. Under the country’s Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) scheme, passengers vaccinated in the USA can now provide digital vaccination record from the state where they received their vaccination, or a physical vaccination document with a letter signed by the vaccination provider, says the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS).
TRAVEL
travelworldnews.com

Singapore Open to Vaccinated U.S. and Canadian Travelers

The Singapore Tourism Board shares that since early October vaccinated U.S. and Canadian tourists are now able to visit the island destination once again. With Singapore’s high vaccination rate, the destination is moving to the next step of the safe reopening of the tourism sector by implementing local measures to keep travelers and residents safe, abiding by the requirements on COVID19 prevention and Singapore public health regulations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universities Australia#International Students#Oecd
nny360.com

Thinking of traveling internationally?

Travel adviser Jack Ezon is seemingly on the go most days of the year, be it in Aspen, São Paulo, or Cannes, but you can count on him to be in the same place every Thanksgiving: his mother’s house in New Jersey, surrounded by some 60 or 70 relatives and close friends.
LIFESTYLE
AFP

Australia to re-open borders to students, workers

Australia announced Monday it will re-open to foreign students and skilled workers from next month, easing some of the world's most stringent pandemic travel restrictions.  "Australia is re-opening to the world," said Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews as she announced the news, adding it was "yet another step forward for Australia".
JOBS
TheConversationAU

Vale Stuart Macintyre: a history warrior who worked for a better Australia

Stuart Macintyre has gone. To those whose lives touched his, an Australian history community without him seems hugely empty. For almost half a century he was there in the lives and work of his students, his colleagues, his comrades and his friends. He was one of those commanding people against whom others measure their ideas, their work and their politics. He has gone far too early, but he has left an extraordinary legacy. He was assiduous. He always answered letters and later, emails, immediately. He was a close and constructive critic of his students’ work and a dedicated supervisor. While...
AUSTRALIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Country
Australia
TheConversationAU

Every dollar invested in research and development creates $3.50 in benefits for Australia, says new CSIRO analysis

Each dollar invested in research and development (R&D) would earn an average of A$3.50 in economy-wide benefits for Australia, according to evidence compiled in a new report from CSIRO. Many Australians know research and development drives economic growth and improves our well-being and prosperity. However, few could describe the size of the relationship between Australia’s research and development spending and economic growth, or compare this to performance on other typical investment returns. Examples of future industries that could be unlocked by research and development in Australia include the quantum technology and hydrogen industries. Examples of emerging technologies that could change the...
AUSTRALIA
SFGate

Malaysia, Singapore set to reopen borders to some travel

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia and Singapore said Wednesday they will partially reopen their borders next week to fully vaccinated citizens and some others, after nearly two years of closure due to the pandemic that had stranded many Malaysian workers in the neighboring city-state away from their families. Leaders...
TRAVEL
TheConversationAU

5 big ideas: how Australia can tackle climate change while restoring nature, culture and communities

Australia’s plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050 relies heavily on unproven technologies to sequester carbon from the atmosphere, among other things. But we already have solutions based in restoring nature and Country. In fact, nature-based solutions can deliver one third of promised global cuts in emissions. Our new report, which brings together expertise from across Australia, reveals how we can make this happen using proven approaches including: Indigenous-led work on Country keeping our existing forests and woodlands safe from land clearing restoring ailing ecosystems simplifying access to carbon markets and mapping ways of working with nature rather than technology to store emissions....
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

WHSP, Singapore's ComfortDelGro pause Australia IPO plans for units

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Investment house Washington H. Soul Pattinson (SOL.AX) and Singapore transport firm ComfortDelGro (CMDG.SI) have decided against pursuing an Australian listing for their units, citing adverse market conditions in the country. Washington. H Soul said on Thursday it would not proceed with the IPO process for its...
LOTTERY
srqmagazine.com

International Travel Back at SRQ, Minus Air Canada

The return of international travel to the U.S. has delivered a bump at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, said Rick Piccolo, president of the airport authority. But it’s a little early to quantify after just a week. “It’s hard to measure and Air Canada isn’t back yet,” he noted. Local tourism...
SARASOTA, FL
martechseries.com

Adobe’s Flagship Event, Meet Magento Singapore brings back in-person Track

Ranosys is all set to organise the 4th edition of Meet Magento Singapore – a global digital commerce event where industry leaders, experienced developers, iconic online merchants and technology partners come together to discuss the future and scope of digital commerce(Adobe ). To be held on November 18, Meet Magento...
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

New Pacific Australia Labour Mobility scheme offers more flexibility ... for employers

The Australian government has announced a major change to its arrangements for migrant workers from Pacific Island nations (and Timor-Leste), replacing two existing temporary visa schemes with a single scheme, to be known as the Pacific Australia Labour Mobility (PALM) scheme. The consolidated scheme will come into effect in April 2022. It will replace the Seasonal Worker Programme, which has provided visas of six to nine months’ duration to meet employer needs for “unskilled” labour, mostly in farm harvesting work, and the Pacific Labour Scheme, which has provided visas of one to three years for “low-skilled” and...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

232K+
Followers
243K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy