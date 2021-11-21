ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami 38, Virginia Tech 26

MIA_Mallory 9 pass from Van Dyke (Borregales kick), 11:26. MIA_Knighton 1 run (Borregales kick), 2:42. MIA_Knighton 3 run (Borregales kick), 11:35. VT_Turner 6 pass from Burmeister (Romo kick), 7:43. MIA_B.Smith 75 pass from Van Dyke...

Film Review: Miami 38 - Virginia Tech 26

The Miami Hurricanes held off the Virginia Tech Hokies on senior night at Hard Rock Stadium. The ‘Canes emerged victorious by a final score of 38-26 over their mini-rival, the Hokies. The Canyonero keys to victory were to not give up crossing routes, to get a pass rush with a...
College Football World Reacts To The Adrian Martinez News

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez for this weekend’s season finale against Iowa. Martinez played through a shoulder injury in Saturday’s loss to Wisconsin, but head coach Scott Frost said he won’t be able to go against the Hawkeyes. As a result, his season is over. There’s a...
Report: NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired After Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Chicago Bears will take on the Detroit Lions in an NFC North showdown. It’s reportedly going to be the last game of the Matt Nagy era. According to Mark Konkol of Patch, the Bears will part ways with Nagy following Thursday’s game against the Lions. “For disgruntled...
College Football Hot Seat Watch: What's Next for Billy Napier and the Latest at Virginia Tech, Miami and Florida

Billy Napier owned the week. Depending on what (and who) you believe, Louisiana's head coach is the axis on which much of the coaching carousel is currently spinning. While there are certainly major jobs like USC and Washington where Napier doesn't (seem to) factor, there's a growing network of good CFB gigs where the G5 darling is at the center of the speculation:
Bob Stoops Has Honest Admission About Florida Job Opening

With the firing of Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen earlier this week, yet another big-time college football job has opened its doors for some new candidates. Among the rumored names swirling around the vacant opportunity in Gainesville is Oklahoma coaching legend Bob Stoops. But when asked about the possibility of his return to the sideline, the retired coach gave a clear answer.
2 Names “Gaining Steam” For USC Head Coaching Opening

From the moment the highly-sought-after USC job opened up more than 10 weeks ago, plenty of big-time names from around the football world have been thrown about as replacement possibilities. But since former Trojans head coach Clay Helton was fired back in September, the USC football program has still yet...
Star Minnesota Running Back Makes Big Announcement About 2022 Season

It was big news for the Minnesota Golden Gophers football program just days before the Gophers battle the Wisconsin Badgers for Paul Bunyan's Axe. Ever since the University of Minnesota Golden Gopher lost star running back Mohamed Ibrahim to an injury during the first game of the season, it has been a running back by committee. Trey Potts, Bucky Irving, Bryce Williams, Ky Thomas have all shared a heavy workload for the run-first Gophers.
Fourteen members of Oregon's 2021 class have already avoided redshirt

The number of true freshmen who will not redshirt in 2021 is now at 14 players. Defensive back Daymon David passed the four-game limit in Oregon's win over Washington State. After nine players accomplished that against Stanford in October, two more players moved beyond the four-game threshold against UCLA and Cal respectively, the class is left with only a few more players who seem likely to redshirt.
Stability of Cristobal's culture to be put to the test this week

At the core of Oregon's success under Mario Cristobal is the culture he has fostered. The stability of what he has built will be tested this week. Winning doesn't challenge a group's psychology the same way losing does. It can be easy in wins to come together and celebrate your shared successes, like Oregon has done nine times already this season. But, losses can create frustration, friction and even crush the camaraderie of a team. People rarely take offense when the finger is pointed in their direction because of how well things are going, when it's pointed in blame, things don't go as well.
Virginia Tech WR Tre Turner potentially unable to fly to Miami because of injury; may have to be driven to game

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech receiver Tre Turner might have a much longer trip ahead of him than his teammates to this weekend’s game at Miami. While Tech will charter a flight out of Roanoke airport on Friday to Miami, there’s a possibility Turner might have to drive because of the upper-body injury he suffered earlier this month against Georgia Tech.
Oregon State impresses 4-star QB Brayden Dorman

Oregon State has been on the upswing this season and has seen an uptick in recruiting interest, too, with a handful of prospects making it to Corvallis this past weekend to see the Beavers in action against Arizona State. Among those in attendance at Reser Stadium on Saturday night was...
Virginia Tech backup QB Connor Blumrick bulldozed his way into the lineup against Miami

MIAMI GARDENS — It was hard to tell what color uniform Virginia Tech quarterback Connor Blumrick was wearing by the end of Saturday night’s game. Blumrick’s No. 4 jersey was caked with mud and smeared with grass stains as he walked off the field at Hard Rock Stadium after a 38-26 loss. The condition of Blumrick’s apparel highlighted how often he had the ball in his hands.
Virginia Tech starting free safety Tae Daley ejected for targeting against Miami in first half

MIAMI GARDENS — Virginia tech starting free safety Tae Daley was ejected from Saturday night's game against Miami in the final minutes of the first quarter for targeting. Daley teamed up to Chamarri Conner to bring down Mike Harley on a 14-yard completion. Connor was pulling Harley down to the ground when Daley lowered his helmet and launched into the wide receiver. The replay showed the safety making direct helmet-to-helmet contact.
