‘Big Sky’ Scene Shows Why Jenny and Cassie Make Great Partners

By Anna Dunn
 3 days ago
Big Sky season 2 is in full swing, and this one scene really shows why Jenny and Cassie are great partners. With so much going on with the both of them this season, it’s always nice to see them working together. The two started the show as private detectives, but things...

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
Katheryn Winnick
‘Big Sky’ Heats Up With New Teaser

Big Sky is heating up with a new teaser for the next episode. The show’s Twitter account posted some clips of the characters along with some tweets reviewing the newest season. “#BigSky is really heating up Make sure you’re all caught up before tomorrow’s new episode! Stream on Hulu,” the...
‘Big Sky’ Star Teases ‘Complicated’ Interactions Between Cassie, Jenny and Ren

When ABC’s Big Sky came off of its brief fall hiatus last night, we were happy to see that Ren was back on the screen—still looking for her lost bags of drugs and money. According to Ren’s Janina Gavankar, things are going to start heating up between Cassie, Jenny, and Ren in upcoming episodes. And, the story that unfolds will be more “complicated” than we can imagine.
BIG SKY: Season 2, Episode 6: Heart-shaped Charm TV Show Trailer [ABC]

ABC‘s Big Sky: Season 2, Episode 6: Heart-shaped Charm TV show trailer has been released. Big Sky stars Janina Gavankar, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Taylor, Arturo Del Puerto, Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, John Carroll Lynch, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, Jade Pettyjohn, and Dedee Pfeiffer.
‘Big Sky’: Katheryn Winnick on Jenny Coming to Terms With Her Feelings for Travis

We all do questionable things when we’re drunk. Most of us don’t bust open our old gunshot wound in the process! At the end of last week’s episode, tipsy but determined undersheriff Jenny (Katheryn Winnick, above) got frustrated by the slow-going search for answers about the car crash at the center of Big Sky Season 2’s mystery.
‘Big Sky’ Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Making Fetch Happen

Over at Cassie’s house, she finds a set of keys belonging to Max, her babysitter-slash-accidental-drug-trafficker, and the keys have a brass knuckle-style charm in the shape of a cat that she instantly recognizes from the scene of Harvey’s murder, because Harper dropped hers there. She returns the keys to Max and asks about the charm, and Max knows that Cassie is on to something. But speaking of double-crossing, it turns out that Max’s mom, who she confided in about taking the drugs and money and being caught up in the cartel mess, didn’t keep that information to herself, and she told the worst person in the world she could have possibly told, her boyfriend T-Lock. T-Lock has been an unsettling presence for the entire season, and it’s worse now that he knows Max and her friends are harboring drugs. He promises to return the stash to the police anonymously if only she’ll tell him where they are. Max confers with her friends and they agree to give T-Lock the drugs, but they’ll keep the money.
Gillian Anderson on ‘The Great' Season 2, Why She Wanted to Be Part of the Series, and Filming the Slapping Scene

[Editor's note: The following contains some spoilers for Episode 7, "Stapler," and Episode 8, "Five Days," for Season 2 of The Great.]. From creator Tony McNamara, the second season of the Hulu original series The Great sees Catherine (Elle Fanning) succeed in her coup against Peter (Nicholas Hoult), taking the Russian throne for herself. But that’s definitely not the end of the battle, as she finds herself up against her court, her team and even her own mother (Gillian Anderson), and she must decide whether she might actually love the husband turned prisoner who is also the father of her child.
‘Yellowstone’ Special FX Supervisor Talks Biggest Challenges of Season 4 Shootout Scenes

We are now four episodes deep into the fourth season of “Yellowstone” but fans are still reeling from the intense first episode. The first sequence of the first episode was absolutely jaw-dropping as many different things are taking place at the same time. In these first few scenes of season four, we learn that the Duttons have survived the attacks on their lives. We also see that there was an additional attack on the “Yellowstone” Ranch, confirming the suspicions of many. We also learn that ranch hand Jimmy has survived his fall off a horse but will need intense physical therapy. The highlight of the first sequence, however, is the incredible shootout near the end. Kayce Dutton bested the ambushers attacking his office and set off to find the culprit. He finds the van carrying the men that attacked his father, John Dutton. Then, a wild west shootout ensues with Kayce and his team of law enforcement officers outdueling the bad guys. Kayce is shot in the stomach during the shootout but appears to be ok.
‘9-1-1’: When Does the Show Return?

9-1-1 airs Monday nights on Fox, but yesterday, fans were just out of luck as the cast and crew took a brief hiatus. Luckily, it’s only a week-long hiatus. So 9-1-1 will return on Nov. 29. What’s more, there’s a pretty epic episode headed fans’ way for next Monday, according...
‘9-1-1’ is Taking Another Break and Fans are Not Happy

9-1-1 is taking another break, and fans aren’t too happy about it. The show premiered earlier this fall but has gone on a string of different hiatuses. Now, it’s taking another break. The show announced it was taking a break on Twitter, and fans were bummed. “No #Bathena tonight ladies...
'The Young and the Restless' Bringing Back Character Fans Thought Was Dead

Soap operas are infamous for raising characters from the dead. There have also been instances where characters disappear and turn up years later. The Young and the Restless is not exempt from the gimmick. Fans of the daytime soap have suspected that the beloved character Chance Chancellor wasn't really killed in the explosion in Spain. As it turns out, they guessed correctly.
‘Blue Bloods’: Here’s Why Nicholas Turturro Really Left

Many of television’s most popular crime dramas center around the partnerships between officers. These shows often center around highlighting bonds that are formed between officers while they work to solve some sensational crimes. However, the hit CBS police procedural Blue Bloods takes a different approach to this formula. The popular series has found its niche within the genre. The series did this by centering around one particular family of New York City officers, the Reagans.
