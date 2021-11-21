ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Union, WV

James Monroe loses

By Staff reports by WVSWA
 3 days ago

WEST UNION — Jared Jones scored on a 1-yard rush with 9:04 to go in the fourth quarter and Seth Richards tacked on a 24-yard TD with 4:13 left as the Bulldogs wore down James Monroe for a 14-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs at Cline Stansberry Stadium.

Dylan Knight led Doddridge County (11-1) with 27 carries for 125 yards.

The Mavericks (8-4) ran just 29 plays for 60 yards in the loss.

Their best chance to score came in the third quarter when Eli Allen intercepted a Jones pass in the end zone and returned it 74 yards, but a penalty and two negative rushes led to a turnover on downs.Wheeling Central 55, Gilmer County 0

Wheeling Central 55,

Gilmer County 0

WHEELING — Seven different players scored touchdowns for No. 8 Wheeling Central on its way to a dominating Round 2 victory in a Class A quarterfinal game with No. 16 Gilmer County at Wheeling Island Stadium on Saturday.

Riley Watkins ran for 139 yards and a score, while Lorenzo Ferrera garnered 86 yards, a TD and a punt return for a score in the victory.

Cody Martos recorded 73 yards rushing and a touchdown, while Caleb Ratcliffe hauled in a one-handed TD on a perfect pass from Payton Hildebrand.

Jayvon Miller secured an interception for the Knights.

Class AA

Poca 56, Frankfort 49

POCA — Quarterback Jordan Wolfe threw for 365 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score Saturday afternoon to lead No. 5 seed Poca to a shootout victory against visiting Frankfort in a Class AA playoff quarterfinal.

Class AA quarterfinals.

The game was an offensive showcase from start to finish, as neither team punted nor faced a fourth down.

The win moves Poca (9-2) into the semifinals at home next Friday at 7:30 p.m. against No. 16 Fairmont Senior.

Wolfe completed 19 of 23 passes with one interception, finding Toby Payne nine times for 148 yards and three touchdowns and hitting Kambel Meeks six times for 181 yards and two scores.

Malakai Woodard-Jones carried 27 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

For No. 13 seed Frankfort (7-5), Peyton Clark ran 11 times for 156 yards, including touchdown bursts of 48 and 75 yards and also caught a 17-yard TD pass.

Parker VanMeter, who was injured in the second half, ran 11 times for 93 yards and a score and Luke Robinette completed 8 of 14 passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score.

Class AAA

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport 74, Jefferson 49: The Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game between No. 3 Bridgeport and No. 6 Jefferson didn’t take long to become one where it came down to if the Indians could stop the Cougars’ passing attack and if the Cougars could slow down the Indians on the ground.

Defensive stops were few and far between but Bridgeport had a couple more than Jefferson in a wild 74-49 victory for the Indians, who remain unbeaten at 12-0 and advance to next week’s semifinals to face Martinsburg.

The Cougars end their season at 10-2.

The game featured at least seven new or tied Class AAA preliminary round records.

