Mike Wolfe has traveled the highways and backroads of America for over a decade. Now, he does it for American Pickers. Before that, he did it to feed his passion for collecting artifacts of American history. When you get down to it, that’s what the show is really about. Sure, buying and selling antiques is great and the hunt is thrilling. But, it’s all about telling the stories behind the items and the people who collect them.

