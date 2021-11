Pokémon is a franchise that truly needs no introduction. Beloved by multiple generations worldwide, millions of you have partaken in the pocket monster phenomenon over the last few decades. And with Pokémon BDSP hitting Switch, Pokémasters old and new are returning to the world of elemental critters and grand battles, testing their mettle in the arena and scouring lands far and wide.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO