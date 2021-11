A slight breeze passed through as Matt Caputo looked around at the businesses surrounding him in Salt Lake City's 15th and 15th District. A worker was in the middle of hanging lights by Mazza, a local Middle Eastern restaurant across the street, while a mother with her children walked into Tulie Bakery behind Caputo. Not long after, a man walked out of Caputo's Market & Deli holding two bags of food and a drink in his hands. It was relatively busy on this Wednesday morning before Thanksgiving.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 HOUR AGO