ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

J.P. Morgan Stick to Their Buy Rating for Brookfield Asset Mng

investing.com
 5 days ago

J.P. Morgan analyst Ken Worthington maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng (NYSE:BAM) on Friday, setting a price target of $72, which is approximately 20.81% above the present share price of $59.6. Worthington expects Brookfield Asset Mng to...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Hot Penny Stocks to Buy for December That Are Positioned to Pop

It seems that the definition of penny stocks may be changing again. I say that because, in researching this article, I came across a screening tool that defined penny stocks as those trading for $10 or less. That was a first for me. Generally, penny stocks are defined as names trading for under $5 per share.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Trades To Leverage The Recent Dip In 3M Stock

Dow-30 member 3M is up more than 2.5% in 2021, but down about 7.9% in the past three months. MMM has come under pressure due to supply-chain issues and inflationary worries. Despite further potential volatility in the stock, long-term investors could consider buying MMM shares now. Investors in the multinational...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
investing.com

Siemens Plunges Over 5% Despite Revenue Growth; Brokerages Maintain Neutral Call

Investing.com -- Shares of the industrial manufacturing company Siemens (NS: SIEM ) declined 5.34% on November 25 to Rs 2,154.85 apiece, after plunging almost 8% to Rs 2,099.40 in the early trade session today due to profit booking. The company’s shares dipped after the announcement of its earnings report for...
STOCKS
stockmarket.com

Best Monthly Dividend Stocks To Buy? 4 For Your December 2021 Watchlist

When it comes to investing in the stock market, some investors lean toward high-dividend stocks that offer big-time yields. Others simply prefer dividend stocks that are reliable and provide a steady stream of income. Of course, some offer the best of both worlds, with big payouts and a monthly distribution schedule. After all, we have bills to pay, and most of those bills come on a monthly basis. That makes monthly dividend stocks ideal for investors who rely on their portfolios for income. This way, investors could offset their expenses with dividend income too.
STOCKS
investing.com

MetLife: Although Sensitive To Interest Rates, Shares Offer Upside

MetLife shares shot up early in 2021 with bond yields. The Wall Street consensus outlook is bullish with expected 12-month return of 20%. The market-implied outlook is bullish, with moderate volatility. MetLife (NYSE: MET ) posted substantial gains early in 2021 as interest rates rose, but the stock has languished...
STOCKS
investing.com

Jefferies Bullish on This Large-Cap Stock; Raises Target Price by 30%

Investing.com -- A total of 1.37 lakh equity shares of the agrochemical company UPL (NS: UPLL ) Limited was acquired by its promoter company Uniphos Enterprises Ltd (NS: UNPH ) through open market transactions, as per bulk deals data. The stock was in focus on November 25 and was last seen trading 0.7% higher at Rs 726.45/share.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#J P Morgan Stick#Bam#Brookfield Asset Mng#Tipranks Com
US News and World Report

7 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy

A few quality tech stocks have underperformed in 2021, but analysts say they'll recover. Buy-the-dip investors should check out these tech stocks. The S&P 500 is up more than 20% this year through Nov. 23, and the technology sector has once again led the charge higher. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (ticker: XLK), which tracks the tech components of the S&P 500, is up 30% in 2021, for example, but a small number of high-quality tech stocks haven't participated in the rally. If you missed out on this year's tech stock boom, are looking to rebalance your portfolio or are simply hunting for opportunities to buy the dip in overlooked tech stocks, here are seven tech stocks to buy that are down at least 10% over the past six months, according to Morningstar analysts.
STOCKS
investing.com

Wells Fargo Stick to Their Sell Rating for Centennial Resource Development

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) analyst Nitin Kumar CFA maintained a Sell rating on Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) on Friday, setting a price target of $8, which is approximately 11.58% above the present share price of $7.17. Kumar CFA expects Centennial Resource Development to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for...
MARKETS
investing.com

Oppenheimer Stick to Their Buy Rating for Autodesk

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $315, which is approximately 3.62% above the present share price of $304. Schwartz expects Autodesk to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current consensus...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Medtronic

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Anthony Petrone maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $155, which is approximately 36.71% above the present share price of $113.38. Petrone expects Medtronic to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the fourth quarter of 2021. The current...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

J.P. Morgan downgrades Gap, keeps Nordstrom at Sell citing margin headwinds

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) both lose nearly a fifth of their value in their pre-market as analysts find few positive notes in the retailers' earnings releases Tuesday. At J.P. Morgan, The Gap is downgraded to Neutral from Buy as EPS came in 46% below consensus due to...
RETAIL
investing.com

Barclays Stick to Their Hold Rating for First Solar

Barclays (LON:BARC) analyst Moses Sutton maintained a Hold rating on First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) on Tuesday, setting a price target of $112, which is approximately 4.54% above the present share price of $107.14. Sutton expects First Solar to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow falls 50 points on losses for shares of Salesforce.com Inc., Goldman Sachs

Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. and Goldman Sachs are retreating Wednesday morning, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Salesforce.com Inc. (CRM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 53 points (0.2%) lower. Salesforce.com Inc.'s shares have declined $4.19 (1.4%) while those of Goldman Sachs are down $5.22 (1.3%), combining for an approximately 62-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Coca-Cola (KO) Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) advanced 1.13% to $341.06 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.27 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Is the Bull Market in High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Over?

The Nasdaq kept underperforming other markets on Tuesday. Some fear that the long bull market for high-growth Nasdaq stocks is over, given recent declines. However, volatility is something investors have to expect for these stocks, and selling prematurely could be the worst move you could make. Stock markets have turned...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Dividend Stocks Are Practically Money Machines

Brookfield Infrastructure is virtually inflation-proof. Easterly Government Properties is about as safe of a dividend stock as you'll find. Innovative Industrial Properties has delivered jaw-dropping growth and still has room to run. What's the last thing in the world income-seeking investors want? Inconsistency. If you can't count on sure and...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy