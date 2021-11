The Tigers earned their 4th win of the season with a 52-43 victory over Columbus East on Saturday. The Olympians jumped out to an early 10-2 lead, but the Tigers never stopped battling and clawed their way back to make the score 23-25 at half. The Tigers outscored East in the 3rd quarter 11-9, and were all tied up heading into the 4th. The Lady Tigers went 10-12 from the FT line in the 4th quarter to seal the victory.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 12 DAYS AGO