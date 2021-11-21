ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Season 2 episode 6 hopes

cartermatt.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Hightown new tonight on Starz? Are we getting a chance to dive deeper into Jackie and Ray’s world this weekend?. Well, here is where we have to present a bit of bad news: Even though we are right in the middle of the Monica Raymund show’s season 2 run, we’re...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Outsider.com

‘The Conners’: Jackie Will Take a Big Risk In Upcoming Episode

“The Conners” really speaks to family. You can’t live with ’em, but you can’t really live without ’em either. The ABC sitcom balances some seriously hilarious and unhinged moments with some pretty solid life advice and gratitude. As “The Conners” tries to reconcile with its “Roseanne” past, some people are also curious about the fate of their Jackie.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date: When’s it back?

Want to know the Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date following the new episode tonight? If you answer “yes,” we more than understand! Even though this is a show only in its first year, it has done a great job over time of finding a way to build up its audience.
TV SERIES
Monica Raymund
tvinsider.com

‘The Rookie’: Peyton List and James Remar Cast as Tim’s Sister and Father

The Rookie‘s Sergeant Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) is getting some family members as Peyton List (The Tomorrow People) and James Remar (Dexter) are joining the ABC series as his sister and father, respectively. As first reported by TVLine, List will play Gennifer “Genny” Bradford, who, much like her “baby brother,”...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Dexter: New Blood: Season Two? Has the Showtime Sequel Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Dexter: New Blood TV show is a continuation of the Dexter television series. The sequel series stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff. In the original show, Dexter Morgan (Hall) is a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, he is presumed dead but is revealed to be leading a quiet life, working for a lumber company in Oregon. Now, 10 years later, we find Morgan living as shopkeeper Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop (Jones), the town’s chief of police, and has suppressed his serial killing urges. Morgan may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his inner “Dark Passenger” inevitably beckons.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Why is Outlander Season 6 so short?

Outlander Season 6 will have just eight episodes, making it the shortest season to date. Why is the season cut so short? What does this mean for the future of the series?. When production announced that filming on Outlander Season 6 had wrapped, it came with some bad news. There would only be eight episodes instead of the planned 12. This makes the season the shortest to date, and it certainly sets off alarm bells for many fans.
TV SERIES
FanSided

Will NCIS Season 20 happen at CBS?

NCIS is currently in its 19th season, and this is a Gibbs-less season for much of it. What does this mean for the future? Will NCIS Season 20 happen?. When we found out that the 19th season was only going to have Gibbs in a minimal number of episodes, we worried. Would the series be able to remain on the air without Mark Harmon?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF? Is Lamar really dead in season 1 finale?

Is Eric Kofi-Abrefa leaving BMF following the events of the season 1 finale? Did his character of Lamar really die?. As always within the world of Starz, these sort of questions come with complicated answers. It’s hard to say anything with the utmost certainty given that we’ve seen twists and turns all over the place.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?. Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.
TV SHOWS
cartermatt.com

BMF season 2 premiere date hopes: When could it return to Starz?

Following this weekend’s finale, it obviously makes a great deal of sense to want to know a BMF season 2 premiere date. When will it be? Is there some fantastic stuff coming around the horizon? Here is some of what we’re set up to answer within this piece. Let’s begin...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date hopes over on CBS

After tonight’s new episode, are you eager to learn the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 8 return date? What about more news on what lies ahead? Rest assured, we’ve got more news on all of that within this piece!. So where do we start off? Well, by getting some of...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Season 5 winter finale talk

Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? If you’re wondering about that, or are curious to get some other details, we’re happy to help!. Of course, we should start by handing down what is in this case some bittersweet news: There is a new episode tonight, but it’s the winter finale. We’re going to be stuck waiting until January, at the earliest, to see what’s coming on the other side.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 5: ‘Under a Blanket of Red’

Following what you had a chance to see this week, are you ready to look ahead to Yellowstone season 4 episode 5? “Under a Blanket of Red” is the apparent title for the next installment, and shouldn’t that alone get you excited?. As is often the case with this show,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Nov. 21

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 30 premieres (including the highly anticipated Hawkeye; the returns of Gossip Girl and Saved by the Bell; and...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 spoilers: John, Kayce, and new arrivals

You may have heard already that Yellowstone season 4 episode 5 carries with it the title of “Under a Blanket of Red” — want to get a few more details about the story?. To the surprise of no one, there are a number of different things that the episode will be juggling. Take, for starters, what you’ve seen in the promo including Jamie trying his absolute best to get information on his biological father. He knows now that Riggins has some sort of connection to him and with that, he’ll be visiting the guy behind bars.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Starz’s ‘Outlander’ Season Six Return Date Released

Starz’s Outlander will return with its sixth season on Sunday, March 6, 9 p.m., according to Deadline. Diana Gabaldon (Voyager), the author of the series of books that the series is based on, released news of the release date at Monday’s launch of the ninth book in the series, entitled Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.
TV SERIES
outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Will Feature Guest Star From ’80s Crime Drama in Upcoming Episode

NCIS is continuing a trend of bringing on female stars of classic TV shows to guest on its episodes. On Dec. Dec. 6, CBS is offering NCIS fans a really cool plot. Agents will investigate the death of a financial advisor. And they’ll interview the victim’s three-dimensional hologram of herself, which she created before she died.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV SERIES

