Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Season 2 episode 6 hopes

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?. Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO