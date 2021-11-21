Is Hightown new tonight on Starz? Season 2 episode 6 hopes

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, the Dexter: New Blood TV show is a continuation of the Dexter television series. The sequel series stars Michael C. Hall, Jennifer Carpenter, Julia Jones, Jack Alcott, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah, Clancy Brown, and David Magidoff. In the original show, Dexter Morgan (Hall) is a complicated and conflicted blood-spatter expert for the Miami police department who moonlights as a serial killer. In the series finale, he is presumed dead but is revealed to be leading a quiet life, working for a lumber company in Oregon. Now, 10 years later, we find Morgan living as shopkeeper Jim Lindsay in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, New York. He has developed a relationship with Angela Bishop (Jones), the town’s chief of police, and has suppressed his serial killing urges. Morgan may be embracing his new life, but in the wake of unexpected events in this close-knit community, his inner “Dark Passenger” inevitably beckons.
