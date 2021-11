Two pickup fuel tanks were damaged at a north Salina business recently when someone drilled holes in them and stole the gasoline inside. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that sometime Saturday through Monday, someone used what is believed to be a half-inch drill bit to put holes in the gas tanks of a 2012 Ford F250 and a 2021 Ford F250 at Bobcat of Salina, 721 W. Diamond Drive. Approximately 60 gallons of gasoline was stolen.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO