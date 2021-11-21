ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snowshoe Mountain Resort makes final preps for start of winter season in WV

By Sandra Brogan
 3 days ago

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WFXR) — Organizers are making final preparations at Snowshoe Mountain Resort, which is set to open for its winter season next Wednesday.

Organizers are getting the trails ready, putting safety pads by the signs along with the ski runs, and making sure there’s enough snow. The resort has been busy running its snow canons in key locations around the mountain since Nov. 1.

“Without snowmaking, we’d probably be lucky to ski two weeks of the year. We definitely wouldn’t be skiing for Thanksgiving like we’re hoping to do. It takes a lot of snow to make all this go,” said Shawn Cassell, Snowshoe Mountain PR and Marketing Manager. “You have to have cold air. That’s the one ingredient we can’t control, so the goal is to take advantage of every second of the right conditions that we get.”

The resort is expected to open for the winter season on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

