San Francisco, CA

Video: Bicyclist seen riding across the Bay Bridge

By Erica Pieschke
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A person was spotted riding a bicycle across the Bay Bridge on Saturday evening.

A KRON4 viewer captured the moment around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The video shows a bicyclist swerving close to the edge of the lane at one point.

This has happened before on the Bay Bridge and it is never safe.

There is a bike lane for people to safely ride on the eastern span of the bridge.

