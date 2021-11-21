Video: Bicyclist seen riding across the Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A person was spotted riding a bicycle across the Bay Bridge on Saturday evening.

A KRON4 viewer captured the moment around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.

The video shows a bicyclist swerving close to the edge of the lane at one point.

This has happened before on the Bay Bridge and it is never safe.

There is a bike lane for people to safely ride on the eastern span of the bridge.

