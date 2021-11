Taniyama plays GYAROAXIA member Nayuta Asahi's father in 1st anime appearance. The official website for Bushiroad's Argonavis from BanG Dream! boy-band project confirmed a new cast member for the Gekijōban Argonavis: Ryūsei no Obligato compilation film this weekend. Kishō Taniyama plays Kōga Iryū, the father of GYAROAXIA member Nayuta Asahi and the vocalist of SYANA, the first Japanese band to be a worldwide success. Iryū appeared in the story's manga and is making his anime debut in the film.

