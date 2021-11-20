ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teaching more than a language

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 6 days ago

The most common example of a teacher is a...

coppell.bubblelife.com

northernstar.info

American Sign Language should be taught in more schools

Learning American Sign Language has benefits that extend far beyond the individual taking the class. Because learning how to sign can have such a tremendous impact, more high schools should offer ASL classes. “ASL is its own very beautiful, expressive language with its own distinct rules for pronunciation, word formation,...
salus.edu

More Than a University

Salus is a community. See the latest stories affecting our students, our alumni, our faculty, and the communities that we serve.
ELKINS PARK, PA
GW Hatchet

The University should do more to cultivate strong teaching skills among faculty

Many students are surely familiar with the agony of sitting in a classroom with a professor who is highly knowledgeable in their field of study, but is incapable of translating their industry jargon into language their students can grasp. Professors have gained a wealth of expertise, often through decades of...
TheConversationAU

Schools are surveying students to improve teaching. But many teachers find the feedback too difficult to act on

Education departments have been investing in feedback-based tools to assess school performance. These include student perception surveys, where students provide feedback on the quality of their learning and their experiences in the classroom or at school. The hope is such feedback will provide teachers and other school staff with information to help foster a positive learning environment. But our recent study shows teachers don’t know how to act on the data from the surveys, and that students question the value of them. It’s one thing to invest in and gather feedback, but without the ability to act on it, the feedback...
Concord Monitor

For Rundlett teachers, new building carries promise of flexible teaching, easier supervision, more storage

To use a hot glue gun in Stephanie Bednaz’s art classroom means first unplugging the electric pencil sharpener. Bednaz’s classroom, the largest in the Rundlett Middle School art department, has just four electrical outlets. Once middle school students and their one-to-one Chromebook devices enter the room, those outlets quickly become a hot commodity.
CONCORD, NH
NBC News

Schools face parents who want to ban critical race theory — and don't get how teaching works

Parents and politicians across the country are interfering with the curricula that public schools use to teach students. State legislatures are passing laws to keep critical race theory out of schools, literary classics like Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” are banned for sexual content, and school libraries are coming under attack for containing books about gender. There are even parents who are trying to shield students from learning about mental health and suicide— as though helping children build emotional fortitude is a bad thing.
KATU.com

Teacher leaving the profession says 'no job is worth this'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Teachers' unions in both Oregon and Washington say they have concerns about teacher staffing, as many report they are burned out and some are even ready to quit. For Emily Shultz, becoming a teacher was a no-brainer. She's the oldest of six and has always loved kids.
PORTLAND, OR
Daily Gazette

Schenectady schools create more accessible path to teaching degree, address district racial disparity

SCHENECTADY — Education officials Tuesday officially unveiled a new pathway program designed to make obtaining an education degree easier while hopefully addressing the racial disparities between teachers and students within the Schenectady school district. The Grow Your Own program, unveiled earlier this month, is a partnership between Schenectady city schools,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
raccoonvalleyradio.com

The Perry Library Is More Than Books

When most people think about libraries they view it as a place to check out books, but one local library wants you to know they have much more. Perry Public Library Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel says there are more than just books for people at the library including many fun, take-home activities.
PERRY, IA
stljewishlight.org

A new addiction hiding in your child’s hand

Houston, we have a problem. Have you seen your child’s grades slipping since returning to school? Have you checked your child’s weekly screen time? I believe there is a strong correlation. We now have a new addiction on our hands that no one is talking about. If you walk around...
Colorado State University

More than just showcasing holiday spirit, poinsettia sale supports teaching, research at CSU

Whether you pronounce them “poin-set-uh” or “poin-set-tee-ah” — either is correct BTW — the fact remains that getting these brilliantly colored holiday plants ready for Colorado State University’s poinsettia sale takes a lot of work. But the annual event, run by the College of Agricultural Sciences’ Department of Horticulture and...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

What Americans can learn from other cultures about the language of gratitude

By Jeremy David Engels and Elaine Hsieh Families and friends traditionally gather to express gratitude during this time of year. Many also participate in acts of service and charity as a way of giving back to their local communities. As communication scholars who study intercultural communication, we have studied how the many languages around the […] The post What Americans can learn from other cultures about the language of gratitude appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
TheConversationAU

Curriculum is a climate change battleground and states must step in to prepare students

There is a pressing need to prepare for the impact of the climate crisis on schools and school education in Australia. A Western Australian parliamentary inquiry into the response of the state’s schools to climate change reflects this need. It is investigating current and potential mitigation and adaptation strategies undertaken in schools. The inquiry seeks to prepare for the impacts of a heating planet on the infrastructure and provision of school education. It is investigating the actions, benefits and barriers to climate change responses in schools. But, oddly, its terms of reference exclude curriculum. Curriculum is the bread and butter of...
Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

