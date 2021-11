AUSTIN, Texas — With Central Texas starting to see cooler temperatures the Austin Fire Department (AFD) is reminding area residents to be careful when using space heaters. The reminder comes after the department responded to a fire early Friday morning that was started by a space heater left too close to flammable items. The fire caused a total of $600,000 in damage at a commercial center located at 5602 Clay Ave, per the department.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO