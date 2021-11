SAN ANTONIO — The search is on for the suspect involved in a hit-and-run on San Antonio's south side. It happened late Saturday on I-37 South near Fair Avenue. Twenty-year-old Bryan Rosales, the man who was hit, remains at Brooke Army Medical Center as of Wednesday night. He says this is the second time this year he's been involved in a hit-and-run.

