Canada Won't Allow Unvaccinated Athletes Into Country As Of Jan. 15th

When Kevin Durant left the Warriors following the 2019 season, no one was surprised. His time in the Bay had been beneficial for both him and Golden State; in their three years together Durant, Stephen Curry, and the rest of the Warriors won two titles, made three Finals appearances, and formed a strong claim as the greatest team ever in their first year together. Yet it could not last. Dominant as the Curry and Durant pairing was, it was never a natural fit. It sounds silly to say that they never reached their full potential in light of all they achieved together, but they more often looked like two individuals who happened to be wearing the same jersey than genuine teammates. Now, two years since their dynasty came to a close, they still orbit one another, their fates no longer intertwined but still impacting the other’s.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO