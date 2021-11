ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The investigation into a deadly fight between two groups of boys between the ages of 10-17 remains ongoing. In all, nine boys were involved in the fight with five being taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Two were eventually released while two others remain in the hospital with the fifth, a 13-year-old, dying from his wounds on Sunday.

