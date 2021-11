Pardon the Oxymoron but it looks like Turkey’s president’s displaced relationship with cryptocurrencies may have come home to roost. While Turkey’s leader might have resentment towards cryptocurrencies, it faces an even bigger problem according to Bluebay Asset Management’s Timothy Ash. “Insane where the lira is, but it’s a reflection of the insane monetary policy settings Turkey is currently operating under,” he tells CNBC.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO