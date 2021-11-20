ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montesano, WA

Montesano ends unprecedented season with fourth-place finish

By Ryan Sparks, Sports
The Daily World
The Daily World
 5 days ago

It wasn’t how they envisioned their trip to final four ending, but the Montesano Bulldogs still made history this season.

Montesano fell 5-0 to No. 1 seed Klahowya in the state’s third/fourth-place game on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium in Shoreline, placing fourth overall in the state — the highest state finish for any girls soccer team in the school’s history.

“You gave us everything you had and then some,” Montesano head coach Fidel Sanchez said to his team after the game. “As coaches, we can’t ask for more effort than that. All the way from summer until now. … We really appreciate it as coaches. We learned as a team, we learned as a program. … You forever changed the program. We know what it is like to be here. We’ll keep shooting for that goal, every single year.”

Sanchez’s words came after No. 7 Montesano (17-4 overall) allowed five goals for the second-consecutive day in the 1A State Tournament’s final rounds.

After dropping Friday afternoon’s semifinal matchup 5-1 to eventual state champion No. 3 Deer Park, the Bulldogs were right back at it Saturday morning with a matchup against the Eagles, who lost for the first time this season 3-2 in overtime to No. 4 Seattle Academy in a semifinal game Friday evening.

Unlike Friday’s contest, Montesano had scoring chances early on, the most dangerous coming in the Bulldogs’ first possession of the game when senior forward/midfielder Jaiden Morrison made a run down the sideline and sent a cross in toward the front of the Klahowya net. Eagles goal keeper Ella Bottalico dove in an attempt to disrupt the play, but bobbled the ball as Monte forward Mikayla Stanfield rushed in toward the rebound, but Klahowya was able to successfully clear the attempt away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsKC7_0d3531z400

In the sixth minute of the game, another dangerous Morrison run down the wing led to another tantalizing cross toward the Eagles net, but Bottalico was able to secure the ball and preserve the scoreless tie.

A minute later, Morrison was fouled 10 yards outside the Eagles penalty area, setting up a free kick by Montesano senior midfielder Paige Lisherness, whose attempt at the top of the net cleared over the crossbar and out of play.

The Bulldogs missed opportunities early in the game would come back to haunt them as Klahowya broke the tie on a goal off a cross in the 11th minute.

Ten minutes later, Klahowya (18-1-1) doubled its lead when Montesano keeper Riley Timmons made a diving save on a shot by midfielder Alisa Divano, but Monte’s defense had trouble clearing the ball against well-positioned Eagles attackers.

The Eagles regained possession deep in Monte’s third and moved the ball to midfielder Bailey Watland, who fed a cross toward the front of the net that was chipped in by Divano for a 2-0 lead.

Monte’s defense would hold until the final minute of the half, when Timmons got her hands on a Divano corner kick that was bending into the net. The loose ball went in off a Monte player for what was ruled an own goal in the 40th minute.

Things got worse for Monte shortly after halftime, as Klahowya put the game away when Divano sent a straight shot directly toward Timmons, but the ball popped out of Timmons’ grasp and spun across the line for the Eagles’ fourth goal of the game in the 42nd minute.

Monte cleared its bench and played most of its subs with just over ten minutes remaining as the Bulldogs failed to muster any offense in the second half.

The Eagles tacked on another goal in the 78th minute on a shot by Victoria Peters to hand Monte the 5-0 loss and the fourth-place finish in the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YNLe3_0d3531z400

“We can’t give away goals like we did,” Sanchez said. “Very unlucky goals. What else could we do? Unlucky, unlucky, unlucky is how I describe this game.”

Sanchez said competing against top-level talent such as eventual state champion Deer Park — which defeated Seattle Academy 1-0 in the title game Saturday afternoon — and top-seeded Klahowya, gave his program valuable experience and perspective on what Montesano needs to do to climb the next rung of the ladder.

“It gave us a lot of experience and we have a lot of things we need to expand on,” he said. “I’m proud of the girls. We made it this far and that’s what it is all about. … Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way. We have work to do. If we want to get to the final and compete in the final, we’ve got a lot of work to do. With that being said, I want to thank the girls for their time and effort and thank the seniors for giving us everything they had and raising the bar in this program.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3na39j_0d3531z400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IT6Hq_0d3531z400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yhp4d_0d3531z400

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano’s Mikalyla Stanfield (10) battles for possession with Klahowya’s Gabriella Dickey during Monte’s 5-0 loss in the state’s third/fourth-place game on Saturday at Shoreline Stadium in Shoreline.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Polyp removed during Biden's colonoscopy was benign, doctor says

A benign polyp was removed during President Biden's colonoscopy last week, the White House doctor noted in a memo, confirming expectations following the procedure. The polyp was a tubular adenoma, which are slow-growing but "thought to be potentially pre-cancerous," Dr. Kevin O'Connor wrote. A similar polyp was removed in 2008. No further medical action is required for now, although the president will need to repeat a colonoscopy in the future.
POTUS
CNN

National Day of Mourning turns Thanksgiving into something more honest

Washington (CNN) — A version of this story appeared in CNN's Race Deconstructed newsletter. To get it in your inbox every week, sign up for free here. There's little similarity between the actual harvest feast in 1621 that eventually inspired Thanksgiving and the event's commemoration in popular culture. Historians doubt...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Russian reports now say 52 dead in Siberian coal mine fire

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian news agencies say a fire at a Siberian coal mine has killed 52 miners and rescuers. Officials previously said that rescuers found 14 bodies and the search for 38 people missing was halted for safety reasons, because of a buildup of explosive methane gas and a high concentration of toxic fumes from the fire.
ACCIDENTS
The Hill

WHO to hold special meeting amid concerns over new COVID-19 variant

The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold a special meeting amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa, officials said Thursday. “Our technical advisory group on virus evolution is discussing this with our colleagues in South Africa,” Maria Van Kerkhove, the COVID-19 Technical Lead for WHO, said during a livestreamed Q&A session on Thursday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montesano, WA
Sports
City
Shoreline, WA
Local
Washington Sports
City
Montesano, WA
Shoreline, WA
Sports
The Hill

Biden meets with Coast Guard on Thanksgiving

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with Coast Guard service members on Thursday during Thanksgiving in Nantucket, Mass. "What am I thankful for? I'm not joking when I say I'm thankful for these guys," Biden said, according to CBS News. "Thankful for them and everybody — I mean...
NANTUCKET, MA
CBS News

Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery, says guilty verdicts were "like a dream come true"

For Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wednesday's verdict in Brunswick, Georgia, came after a 21-month search for justice involving prayer and hard work. Three men were convicted of killing her son after chasing him down in Brunswick. They each face the possibility of a life sentence in prison. Wanda Cooper-Jones got emotional in the courtroom after the verdict was read – a day she once thought would never come.
BRUNSWICK, GA
CBS News

At least 27 killed in English Channel's worst migrant disaster to date, but even death won't deter the desperate

London - An investigation was underway Thursday morning after at least 27 migrants died when their small boat capsized in the English Channel. The boat sank soon after setting off from the coast of northern France, packed with people hoping to make the short, but very dangerous 21-mile crossing to England. It's a gamble that has claimed dozens of lives this year – and one that more people have taken and continue to take in 2021 than ever before.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Soccer#Eagles#Sparks#The 1a State Tournament#Seattle Academy
CBS News

String of smash-and-grab thefts in California continues at Los Angeles Nordstrom store

Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest of a string of organized retail thefts. Five people, one wearing an orange wig, entered the open store shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles, took seven or eight expensive purses and fled in a grey Ford Mustang, police said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

'Afghan girl' from famous National Geographic cover is given refuge in Italy

Sharbat Gula, famously known as the green-eyed “Afghan Girl” from National Geographic's 1985 magazine cover, has received refuge in Italy amid efforts to evacuate Afghans after the Taliban took over the country three months ago when the U.S. withdrew its remaining troops from Afghanistan. Italy organized Gula's evacuation in response...
EUROPE
The Daily World

The Daily World

Aberdeen, WA
1K+
Followers
36
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily World

Comments / 0

Community Policy