In what started off as a very hot start for the Flyers quickly went out like a candle in the wind. I still believe Alain Vigneault has some blame. While the Flyers were blown out last season, this isn’t all on him. This is more of a two sided attack, an offensive issue and a power play issue. Michel Therrien has had plenty of chances to fix this issue but it seems to be falling on deaf ears or being ignored due to pure incompetence. The issues are a little deeper than we may think.

NHL ・ 7 HOURS AGO