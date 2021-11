Boruto: Naruto Next Generations showed off what the new generation of Anbu shinobi can really do with the newest episode of the series! The anime is now currently experiencing the immediate fallout of the Isshiki Otsutsuki invasion, and to help the Hidden Leaf Village feel more at ease after such a major event, Naruto and the village are holding a new set of Chunin Exams to help promote more leaders and get more experienced fighters out in the field. Serving as both a public way to strengthen their forces, and test the young ninja, the final phase of this exam is a tournament.

