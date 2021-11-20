Commentary: Get back to basics by ensuring voting rights

Hundreds of activists, including many from the labor movement, put their bodies on the line yesterday for voting rights, including DC statehood. Chanting “What do we want? VOTING RIGHTS! When do we want them? NOW!” the crowd, which drew participants from Boston, NJ, NY, CA, Detroit, Atlanta and across DC, marched on the White House and conducted civil disobedience to drive home their demands. SEIU cited the words of the late Rep. John Lewis, "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America." “We are demanding that President Biden do what the American people elected him to do and use the power of his office to stand up for our fundamental rights,” said Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 7 DAYS AGO