Commentary: Get back to basics by ensuring voting rights

By Tom H. Hastings
 5 days ago

WFAE

GOP-backed elections bills alarm Democrats, voting rights advocates

The haze of bipartisanship around the passage of a state budget the governor has pledged to sign had barely subsided Thursday when Republicans and Democrats in the North Carolina General Assembly quickly returned to their respective sides of the political divide, this time over GOP-backed elections legislation. The state House...
ELECTIONS
chicagocrusader.com

NO RIGHTS WITHOUT VOTING RIGHTS

Black women leaders have been working on this issue of voting rights, calling for the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Freedom to Vote Act, the Build Back Better Reconciliation Act, and D.C. Statehood. Several leaders, including Melanie Campbell, CEO of the National Coalition of Black Civic Participation, and Janice Mathis, Executive Director of the National Council of Negro Women, were arrested a few weeks ago. On November 16, the women took their energy to the Supreme Court, walking from the NCNW headquarters on Pennslyvania Avenue to the Court building.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
dclabor.org

“No Excuses; Voting Rights Now”

Hundreds of activists, including many from the labor movement, put their bodies on the line yesterday for voting rights, including DC statehood. Chanting “What do we want? VOTING RIGHTS! When do we want them? NOW!” the crowd, which drew participants from Boston, NJ, NY, CA, Detroit, Atlanta and across DC, marched on the White House and conducted civil disobedience to drive home their demands. SEIU cited the words of the late Rep. John Lewis, "Get in good trouble, necessary trouble, and help redeem the soul of America." “We are demanding that President Biden do what the American people elected him to do and use the power of his office to stand up for our fundamental rights,” said Ben Jealous, president of People for the American Way.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Letters: Voting rights

Make Democracy – ‘rule by the people’ – a reality. The Voting Rights Act (VRA) of 1965 (subsequently amended) was passed to protect the U.S. Constitution’s 14th and 15th amendments and to prohibit state/local governments from passing discriminatory and obstructive voting laws. Yet, in recent U.S. Supreme Court cases, the court has struck down key provisions of VRA, including the provision requiring that the federal government pre-approve proposed voting rule changes by states with a history of racial discrimination in voting. This has resulted in the closure of polling places, restrictions on early voting, and attempts to block voting by mail — particularly in the South. In September 2019, The Leadership Conference Education Fund reported that 13 states “closed a staggering 1,688 polling locations in just six years.”
ELECTIONS
hamilton.edu

The State of Voting Rights

Please join Marc Elias ’90 and Associate Professor of Government Gbemende Johnson for a discussion about voter suppression in the states, federal voting rights legislation, and the road to the 2022 midterms. Marc Elias is an attorney specializing in election law, voting rights, and redistricting. He is the founding partner...
CLINTON, NY
daytonatimes.com

End the assault on voting rights now

“It’s not that the filibuster itself is inherently racist, but it has been the favorite tool of racists. It is the preferred choice of Southern conservatives, in whatever era and whatever party, who are trying to slow down civil rights and trying to deny equal protection for African Americans.”. –...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
sierracountyprospect.org

Back to Basics 11/10/21

My Dad skated for the Minnesota Gophers hockey team after he finally got done serving “for the duration” in World War II in the Philippines. So, of course, he was our coach as we PeeWees tried to learn to play hockey in Minnesota in the late 1950s. As a coach, one of his favorite go-to instructions to us was, “OK, team, back to the basics!”
SPORTS
Santa Barbara Independent

The Continuing Battle for Voting Rights

Sixty-one years ago, Archie Allen had flanked a 20-something John Lewis on the front lines of the civil rights movement, challenging Southern segregation and securing voting rights for Black Americans. Much has changed since the Santa Barbara chiropractor picketed in lockstep with the future congressmember — legislation to expand voting access has been blocked in the Senate to this day. Nonetheless, Allen, while disappointed, remains optimistic as he witnesses a new generation of activists take up the fight for an equitable democracy.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: How to make voting districts fair to voters, not parties

Should fairness to political parties be the standard for evaluating legislative redistricting? Across the nation, state lawmakers are jockeying to advantage their party – be it Republican or Democratic – while drawing boundaries for legislative and congressional districts. If the Freedom to Vote Act currently before Congress passes, many state maps that favor one party […] The post Commentary: How to make voting districts fair to voters, not parties appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

The Republican Party is looking at a truly historic opportunity in 2022

With less than a year to go before the 2022 midterm elections, the Republican Party is staring at an opportunity of truly historic proportions. Even before the shocking results of the gubernatorial races last month things looked good, all signs were pointing to "yes" on taking back Congress. But the win in Virginia and narrow defeat in deep blue New Jersey have changed the map. What had looked like solid gains, could now turn out to be completely transformational.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Documented

Build Back Better Act Approved With Immigration Reform

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The U.S. House approved the Build Back Better Act on Friday, which includes the most intensive immigration reform package reviewed by Congress in 35 years. If the Senate approves the package as […] The post Build Back Better Act Approved With Immigration Reform appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
sfrichmondreview.com

Commentary: Ugly Recall Campaign Will Only Get Worse

An Ugly Campaign to Recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin Will Only Get Worse. A proposal to recall San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin just qualified for the June 7 election, gathering the 51,000 signatures needed to earn a place on the ballot. That this misguided effort reached its goal should come as no surprise: It spent more than a $1 million, most of it raised from out-of-state Republican billionaires.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

