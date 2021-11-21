ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braelon Allen runs for 228 as Badgers survive late against Nebraska

By Matt Reynoldson
 3 days ago

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – True freshman Braelon Allen rushed for a career-high 228 yards and Collin Wilder grabbed two second half interceptions, but the Badgers had to fight to the final moments to edge a tough Nebraska team, 35-28 at home.

With the win, Wisconsin can secure the Big Ten West title and return to the conference championship game with a victory over Minnesota next weekend.

The Badgers never trailed, but the game was a one-score affair throughout.

Stephan Bracey returned the opening kickoff 91 yards for a touchdown, but the Huskers answered on their next drive. Allen broke off a 71-yard burst for his first touchdown, but the visitors evened things up before halftime.

Even when it looked like the 15th-ranked Badgers would start to take control, Nebraska’s offense would find rhythm again. The Huskers’ 452 yards were the most against a Jim Leonhard-led defense in a regular season game since 2019 – but Allen had an answer.

The 17-year-old freshman from Fond du Lac scored from 71, 3, and 53, with the final burst giving the Badgers a go-ahead touchdown to make it 35-28 with 3:50 remaining in the game.

Even so, the visitors had one more drive in them, marching down to the Badgers’ 13-yard line before eventually facing a 4th and 20 with just 12 seconds to play. NU quarterback Adrian Martinez (23/35, 351 yards) heaved a ball toward Zavier Betts near the end zone, but Faion Hicks broke up the play in a controversial sequence that had the ABC announcers calling for defensive pass interference.

With the incompletion on fourth down, the Badgers took over with four seconds remaining and kneeled out the clock.

The victory marked Wisconsin’s seventh straight after a 1-3 start, and the Badgers remaining in the driver’s seat for the West Division title.

