Kanye West and Drake Announce ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Benefit Concert

Spin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West and Drake have officially announced their “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert. The show is set to take place on Dec. 9 at the L.A. Coliseum in Los Angeles. The venue’s event page says that the “historic” show plans to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover...

Notorious Gangster Disciples co-founder Larry Hoover, Sr. has been incarcerated since 1973 and is currently serving six life sentences at a Colorado prison on charges of conspiracy, extortion, money laundering and running a continuing criminal enterprise from state prison. But Hoover has some powerful people willing to fight for his freedom.
It appears Kanye West is still fighting for his marriage. While visiting Skid Row on Wednesday, the polarizing artist took the mic and began reflecting on the mistakes he made throughout his relationship with Kim Kardashian. West admitted to the crowd that some of his behavior was unacceptable, but remained hopeful he could change the narrative and ultimately repair the damage that was caused.
Kanye West is on a mission to free Larry Hoover and it appears that he's received support from Bill Cosby. During his recent appearance on Drink Champs, Kanye West detailed his efforts to help free Larry Hoover under the First Step Act but more shockingly, he revealed that he hired the attorney that got Bill Cosby out of prison to help. "We’re putting together a new team for [Hoover],” the rapper told the Drink Champs co-hosts. “It’s much like in the footsteps of my father-in-law, Robert Kardashian. We got the lawyer that just got Cosby out.”
South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are leading a crop of pop stalwarts and newbies nominated for this year's Grammy awards. But it's Jon Batiste -- the jazz and R&B artist, television personality and bandleader, whose prizes include an Oscar for his soundtrack to the movie "Soul" -- who has the most chances at Grammy gold, snagging 11 nominations including in the top categories. Megastar Bieber will vie for eight prizes at the January 31 gala in Los Angeles, as will R&B favorite H.E.R. and singer-rapper Doja Cat. Grammy darling Eilish is in the running for seven, as is Olivia Rodrigo, a former Disney channel actress who exploded onto the pop scene this year with her breakout "drivers license."
The Recording Academy decided to expand the number of Grammy nominees just 24 hours before the list was announced on Tuesday — to the benefit of artists including Kanye West, Taylor Swift, ABBA and Lil Nas X — according to a report in the New York Times. The move, which saw the list of nominees in the top four general categories grow from eight nominees to 10, was positioned as a natural progression by CEO Harvey Mason jr. when asked about it by Variety on Monday. “We saw it as an incredible opportunity for us to honor more artists and shine...
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach won “Dancing with the Stars” Monday night and that’s just as it should be. Considering he came into the competition as an athlete trying to extend his playing time, Shumpert made the greatest leap into another arena. He and Karagach were halting at best during those first weeks. They dug in, figured out how to make their height discrepancy work and emerged as a pair who wowed each time out. Their dances were original, dynamic and filled with tricks others wouldn’t try. When he started lifting her like they were in the weight room, the results were impressive.
An NBA champion with the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers, Iman Shumpert is also a rapper and a TV personality outside of basketball. His off-court career has no doubt been burgeoned by his marriage to Teyana Taylor, an R&B star who’s collaborated with the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Kanye West. Iman...
Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
Where are Jedidiah Duggar and his pregnant wife, Katey Nakatsu? Fans are looking for answers after not hearing from the couple, and they’re wondering what happened to them. The pair hasn’t shared much online in recent months, and fans are worried about what could have happened. Read on to learn everything we know about the situation so far.
Amid the release of the King Richard biopic, critics on social media are accusing the family film of being sexist. Will Smith produced and starred in the film that tells the story of Richard Williams’ vision and effort to turn his daughters, Venus and Serena, into the world’s #1 tennis champions. Through struggling to train in the troubled community of Compton, Los Angeles to securing free training from the likes of Rick Macci, the Williams sisters were able to make their father’s dream come true and became the tennis legends they’re regarded as today.
Teyana Taylor is bursting with love and pride for her husband, Iman Shumpert. The 30-year-old singer took to Instagram to celebrate the former basketball player's victory as the winner of Dancing With the Stars' 30th season. Shumpert and his partner, Daniella Karagach, took home the mirrorball trophy during Monday's epic finale. The pair performed an epic freestyle set to both "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott and "Bounce" by DJ Clent that guest judge Julianne Hough called the best freestyle in the show's history.
Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
On NCIS: LA, James Todd Smith, known professionally as LL Cool J, takes on criminals as special agent Sam Hanna, but acting is just one of the star’s many talents. LL got his start and rose to fame as a hip-hop legend with songs like “Bad,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “I Need Love,” and many more garnering multiple accolades and awards—including becoming a 2021 inductee into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (He even donated the red Audi that’s on the cover of his Bad album to the Rock Hall.)
