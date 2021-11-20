ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup Expands Eligibility for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna Vaccine Booster Shots to All 18 and Older

ca.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBooster doses sustain protection against COVID-19, especially for individuals at higher risk for hospitalization, severe illness. SACRAMENTO – The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup today completed its review of the federal process and has recommended expanding Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna booster dose eligibility to all individuals 18 or older who have...

www.gov.ca.gov

Comments / 0

Related
khqa.com

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19. Here's what that means

Between Oct. 11 and Oct. 18, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s cumulative count for breakthrough deaths jumped by 51% from 7,178 to 10,857. Some conservatives and vaccine skeptics have pointed to the seemingly drastic increase to bolster arguments against mandatory immunization policies. “40% of all covid deaths last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Government Officials Are Issuing This New Warning to Vaccinated People

Just a few months ago, health officials in the U.S. were divided on whether or not COVID booster shots were actually necessary. Now, this additional dose is proving even more essential than anyone anticipated. Emerging research shows that the immunity granted from the existing vaccines is waning after five to six months, but boosters are bringing vaccine effectiveness to new heights. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have only officially authorized this additional shot for certain groups of people. But while these agencies might expand eligibility soon, some state officials are no longer waiting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Washington State
State
Oregon State
The Trussville Tribune

Eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots expanded to include for those 18 and older

From The Tribune staff reports MONTGOMERY — The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s COVID-19 boosters for all fully vaccinated U.S. adults, ages 18 and up. This follows emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for all […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Times

Oregon drops outdoor mask rule, plans vaccine verification system

New vaccine verification system in the works as Oregon hopes to 'turn back tsunami of infection'No more masks outdoors, new COVID-19 quarantine protocols and testing in schools and a vaccination verification system were announced by state health and education officials Tuesday. In a wide-ranging press call, Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen said there was reason for optimism with the seven-day average of new cases at 822 on Tuesday, Nov. 23, down from more than 2,000 around Labor Day. "We've been able to turn back the tsunami of infection," Allen said. But the state would not give a firm timeline...
OREGON STATE
WKRC

Pfizer requests expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine boosters

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Booster shots are one step closer to being available for all Americans. Pfizer has now requested the Food and Drug Administration expand eligibility for a third shot against COVID-19 to all adults. “I had started feeling like I had a head cold,” said Local 12 news producer...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Gavin Newsom
Boston

Pfizer asks FDA to expand booster eligibility to all adults

WASHINGTON — Pfizer and BioNTech asked federal regulators Tuesday to authorize their coronavirus booster shot for those 18 and older, a move that would likely make every adult in America eligible for an extra injection. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant the request, perhaps before Thanksgiving and...
INDUSTRY
blockclubchicago.org

Moderna, Pfizer Booster Shots For All Adults Could Soon Be Approved

CHICAGO — The federal government might soon OK Moderna and Pfizer booster shots for all adults, according to a report. Moderna and Pfizer have asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for all adults. The agency could approve those changes this week, according to The New York Times. Then, just the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would need to OK the boosters for all adults.
CHICAGO, IL
KYTV

Missouri expands COVID-19 booster shot eligibility to all fully vaccinated adults

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has authorized COVID-19 booster shots for all adults who have completed primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine. Missouri health leaders announced plans to expand eligibility Friday night, following announcements Friday from the FDA...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson
KOMO News

Western State Workgroup recommends boosters to all adults

OLYMPIA, Wash. - An independent group of scientists on the West Coast has recommended boosters to all adults who have gotten their COVID-19 vaccine. The Western State Workgroup met on Friday after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized expanding booster shot eligibility to people 18 and older and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) quickly affirmed that decision.
HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
AL.com

‘Enough is enough’: Alabama attorney general joins 11 other states in suit over Biden healthcare worker vaccine mandate

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall joined 11 of his colleagues from other states in suing the Biden administration over requiring healthcare workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying the president “abandoned persuasion for brute force” in announcing his order. Unlike Biden’s mandate requiring private sector employees to be vaccinated, the...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
FDA
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System can detect possible safety issues in vaccines. Anyone can submit an unverified report, regardless of whether a vaccine is known to have caused the problem. Yet viral messages continue to misuse the VAERS data, and flawed calculations, to claim the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is unsafe and will cause many more deaths than it will prevent. The post Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy