ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Preview: Calgary Flames

By TheBear64
stanleycupofchowder.com
 3 days ago

As a fan who considers the Calgary Flames to be my No. 2 team, I follow the team fairly closely and can therefore provide some insight for Bruins fans as to what they can expect when they face the Flames tomorrow night. The Flames are a greatly improved team...

www.stanleycupofchowder.com

Comments / 0

Related
Marin Independent Journal

Big third period effort leads Sharks past Calgary Flames

Logan Couture and Adin Hill helped the Sharks start a daunting road trip with another impressive win without a handful of their regular players. Couture scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Hill had his best game since early in the regular season as the Sharks earned a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GAME NIGHT: Calgary Flames at Toronto Maple Leafs

Tonight, 7 p.m., Scotiabank Arena, TV: TSN4 Radio: TSN 1050. The long-delayed Hall Of Fame Game for the class of 2020 is scheduled around Calgary great Jarome Iginla’s induction this coming Monday and his presence should be a boost for the visitors. They could’ve used Iggy on the ice in Tuesday’s 4-1 home loss to the Sharks and Thursday in Montreal, but it has otherwise been a positive start for the club, which missed the playoffs last year and is in a hyper-competitive division/conference. Oliver Kylington, a Swedish-Eritrean forward drafted in 2015 one pick ahead of Toronto’s Jeremy Bracco, had a six-game points streak halted on Tuesday, as did Matthew Tkachuk. Toronto-born Andrew Mangiapane, who scored Calgary’s lone goal Tuesday, is on the long list of forwards for consideration on Team Canada’s Olympic squad.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Calgary minor hockey product Adin Hill helps short-handed Sharks cool off Flames

Minutes after the Calgary Flames’ 10-game point streak came to an end on Tuesday, Milan Lucic was asked what the key would be for his team to reset. “Just start a new one,” he grinned, adding one of the only morsels of entertainment to the club’s last Dome appearance before a seven-game roadie -- a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
chatsports.com

Montreal vs. Calgary game recap: Nick Suzuki the difference as the Habs douse the Flames

The Montreal Canadiens were still mired in a woeful start to the NHL season, and still missing a number of the key players including Jonathan Drouin and Joel Edmundson, both of whom were recovering from injuries. The Habs had a new face in the lineup as Ryan Poehling was called up from Laval to replace the injured Cédric Paquette.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Gaudreau
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Nikita Zadorov
Person
Oliver Kylington
Person
Erik Gudbranson
Person
Elias Lindholm
Person
Sean Monahan
Person
Rasmus Andersson
Person
Noah Hanifin
Person
Brad Richardson
Person
Andrew Mangiapane
chatsports.com

Ottawa Senators Lose 4-0 to Calgary Flames as More Players Join COVID-19 Protocol

When it comes to the Ottawa Senators, there’s no such thing as a guaranteed loss. In fact, if you spend enough time watching this team, eventually you come to realize that guaranteed losses are usually actually guaranteed wins. Still, even coming off their first win in what felt like forever, it was clear from the start that the odds were stacked against Ottawa in this one.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Flames Preview: Ellis, Lindblom Out on Hall of Fame Night

The Flyers will induct two new members into its Hall of Fame prior to Tuesday's game at Wells Fargo Center against the Calgary Flames. This opens up a three-game homestand for the Flyers, and marks the first game the Flyers will be without Ryan Ellis again for the long-term. Ellis...
NHL
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Calgary Flames at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports from our team and select media accounts:
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
stanleycupofchowder.com

Morning Skate: Hockey eve

Hopefully your week has been a good one thus far. Let’s finish strong. The Bruins are back at it tomorrow night in Philadelphia, a welcome respite from the lack of action. It’ll be two games in two days, with Calgary coming to town on Sunday. Don’t worry, we’ll have plenty more to talk about soon.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Public Skate: Bruins vs. Flyers

Hopefully your Saturday was a good one so far, and hopefully the Bruins can keep the good times rolling. Bruins vs. Flyers on a Saturday night is never a bad match-up.
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Preview: Bruins are back in action against the Flyers in Philadelphia

8-4-3, 19 points, 4th in the Metropolitan Division. Claude Giroux: 7G-7A-14PTS; Sean Couturier: 5G-8A-13PTS; Cam Atkinson: 7G-2A-9PTS. Carter Hart: 5-3-3, 2.25 GAA, .932 save percentage. Game notes. Annnnnnnnnnd we’re back! The Bruins will look to shake off the rust tonight after a five-day layoff, followed by a game at home...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NewsBreak
Hockey
stanleycupofchowder.com

Recap: Bruins blanked by Flames, 4-0

The Boston Bruins were shut out by the Calgary Flames, 4-0, tonight at the TD Garden, dropping their second home game this season. It was the second time the Bruins were shut out this year. Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for the Bruins in the loss, while Dan Vladar made...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Calgary Flames extend win streak with victory over Chicago Blackhawks

CALGARY -- On a night Calgary didn't have its 'A' game, Milan Lucic and the club's veteran fourth line delivered a pair of timely goals. Lucic scored a key one early and Trevor Lewis added an empty netter as the Flames took a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Beyond the boxscore: Calgary Flames leap into top spot in West with win over Chicago

CF% – 60.74%, SCF% – 63.9%, HDCF% – 62.83%, xGF% – 66.58%. It’s a Team Game – A strong start with a real strong finish, not the way you would have scripted this for Calgary. We talked about excuses last game, and there were still some that could have possibly lingered into this one, but the Flames don’t care for them. Three days of rest follow this after a 5-0-1 stretch in their last 6. Oh, we didn’t mention that earlier? Point streak watch version 2.0 is back and it’s at 6.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames prospect update: Jakob Pelletier stays hot this week

The Calgary Flames are a quarter of the way through the 2021-22 regular season. And their prospects are a similar proportion through their respective schedules – those Europeans are a little bit ahead of everybody else, though. Let’s see how the up-and-coming future Flames have fared this past week, led...
NHL
stanleycupofchowder.com

Bruins lines vs. Buffalo: Question (Ull)mark

The Bruins were setting themselves up for a nice bit of goalie rotation, but may now have to mix things up. Per Bruce Cassidy, Linus Ullmark, scheduled to be the starter tonight, tweaked something during the morning skate and may not be available. Cassidy added that it's not a definite...
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Calgary Flames finish first quarter first in the Western Conference

On Tuesday night, the Calgary Flames completed the first quarter of their regular season schedule (20 games) with a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. By virtue of their 12-3-5 record, their 29 points, and a .725 points percentage, the Flames finish their first quarter in first place in the National Hockey League’s Western Conference. (League-wide, they trail only Carolina and Florida.)
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy