October 15th through December 7th is a period of time that Medicare has set aside to make changes to your Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) or Medicare Advantage Plan (MA) if you want. Whether you have a Medicare supplement and a stand-alone drug plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan with prescription drug coverage now is the time to review your drug plan for 2022. Like MA plans, drug plans have certain things you want to look at when considering which PDP is best for you. Those things are premium, deductibles, copays, coinsurance and the plan’s provider network.

FLORENCE, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO