Beluga caviar bar opens at Sheremetyevo Airport

businesstraveller.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Beluga caviar Bar has opened in the departures area at Terminal C, Sheremetyevo SVO Moscow. The Beluga company behind the bar already has a bar at the GUM department store in Moscow, and offers a menu including all the varieties...

www.businesstraveller.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beluga Caviar#Black Caviar#Food Drink#Terminal C#Sheremetyevo Svo#Gum#Rouille#Austrian
