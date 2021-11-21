ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcane Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; League of Legends Video Game Prequel

By Matt Webb Mitovich
 3 days ago

Netflix and Riot Games announced on Saturday evening that Arcane, the animated series set in the League of Legends video game...

invenglobal.com

Arcane's success spurs Riot Games to plan even more League of Legends shows

In an interview with the LA Times, Riot Games President of Entertainment Shauna Spenley confirmed that following the success of Arcane, Riot is planning to make even more television shows centered on League of Legends and other Riot IPs. "I don’t think most of Hollywood realizes how massive this is,”...
VIDEO GAMES
flickeringmyth.com

Video Review – Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends Act II

EJ Moreno with a video review of the second act of Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends…. Arcane started off strong with its Act One, and the series is staying strong with an even better Act Two. Critic EJ Moreno breaks down all three episodes of the new League of Legends series and predicts how Act Three will end the first season.
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

What League of Legends games you should play after watching Arcane

So you've watched Arcane and now you're thinking, "Hey, this world and its characters seem really cool. I should finally play that League of Legends game everyone talks about." That's not a terrible decision to make—especially considering League of Legends is the most popular game in the world. But the choice actually isn't that easy. There are actually a variety of games set in the Runeterra universe that Arcane is based on, not just the popular MOBA. Each one has its own strengths and will appeal to different types of players. All of them are good, but which one is the best fit for you? That's what this comprehensive breakdown will help answer.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League of Legends Arcane avatar creator is now live

Riot Games has launched its own avatar creator to celebrate the recent release of its first League of Legends inspired animated show, Arcane. Ahead of the next act’s release this Saturday, Nov. 13, you can stylize yourself in the steampunk-inspired look of Piltover and Zaun. Riot is promoting this new feature on Twitter with the #MyLeagueLook hashtag.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

The final phase of League of Legends’ Arcane bash is here

Riot X Arcane – the big, multiple game-spanning event celebrating the debut of League of Legends’ animated spin-off show – is still in full swing. So far, we’ve seen a live global premiere event, new champion skins, Summoner’s Rift updates, “new interactive experiences”, and more inspired by the series. We’ve even seen champions and cosmetics make their way to games like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Among Us. Now, the extravaganza’s final phase is here with more.
VIDEO GAMES
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘Arcane’ is a gift for ‘League of Legends’ fans

“Arcane,” Netflix’s new French-American animated series released on Nov. 6, surprised the world with its debut. The show, based on “League of Legends,” a multiplayer online battle arena video game, garnered 34 million viewing hours in its first week — setting records for the genre. “I have never, ever played...
VIDEO GAMES
TheWrap

‘Arcane’ Fire: Why ‘League of Legends’ Creator Riot Games Is Producing TV and Film Projects in House

”You really need people who understand these players and these games at the heart and soul of what we make,“ Shauna Spenley says of hit Netflix series. Hollywood does not have a great track record for adapting video games to the screen or figuring out what makes gamers tick, though it hasn’t stopped them from trying. As everyone from Netflix to Facebook tries to dip their toes into the world of gaming, Riot Games and its entertainment division Riot Entertainment are hoping to beat others at their own game.
VIDEO GAMES
TVLine

In New Jason Katims Dramedy, Autistic Roommates Fight Fear — Watch Trailer for As We See It and Get Premiere Date

In the trailer released Monday for Jason Katims’ As We See It, life is full of possibilities, especially if you’re able to “make fear your bitch.” The eight-episode Prime Video dramedy (which drops in full Friday, Jan. 21) tells the story of three twentysomething roommates living on the autism spectrum as they attempt to “get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love and navigate a world that eludes them,” the official description reads. “With the help of their families, aide and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance.” The...
TV & VIDEOS
DBLTAP

League of Legends Patch 11.23: Arcane Champion Updates

In the new 11.23 patch updates, a few League of Legends champions have been updated to fit the concept of Riot Game's new show, Arcane. This includes new sound effects and visual effects for Jayce and Jinx, while Caitlyn received an Art and Sustainability Update. Riot announced a new ASU...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Netflix confirms second season of ‘Arcane’

Netflix have confirmed a second season of its hit League Of Legends-based animated series Arcane. Arcane, which made its debut on the streamer earlier this month (November 6), quickly became Netflix’s most-watched series within three days, dethroning the massive hit series Squid Game. “We’re beyond happy about the positive response...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

HBO Picks Up The Weeknd’s Drama ‘The Idol’ For Full Series, Adds 8 To Cast

The Weeknd‘s music industry drama The Idol has officially been given the green light by HBO for a full series order. The story follows a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic club owner who also leads a secret cult. The six-episode series was co-created by The Weeknd with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson and nightlife entrepreneur Reza Fahim. Amy Seimetz (Atlanta) will direct all six episodes. In addition to the previously announced Lily Rose-Depp, eight new actors have now been added to the cast, including Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave), TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming), and singer-songwriter Troye Sivan (Boy Erased). Son, Zissis, and Sivan are set to appear in series regular roles alongside The Weeknd and Rose-Depp, while the other five are recurring.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Roberto Patino to Develop ‘Nocterra’ Series Under Netflix Overall Deal

Netflix announced a multi-year overall deal with Roberto Patino, the writer and producer known for his work on series including “DMZ,” “Westworld” and “Sons of Anarchy. Under the agreement, Patino will set up his own production banner titled Analog Inc., which will focus on original development for series and other projects.  Patino is writing an adaptation of Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel’s Image Comics book “Nocterra” as his first Netflix project, for which he will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The sci-fi adventure series follows Val Riggs, a “ferryman” who relays people and goods through a world enveloped by...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

True Story Premiere Recap: Am I My Brother's Keeper? — Plus, Grade It!

There are a lot of meta moments in Netflix’s new limited series True Story. Kevin Hart stars as a wildly successful comedian named Kid, and Wesley Snipes — whose long list of fraternal dramas include Sugar Hill and New Jack City — stars as his deadbeat older brother Carlton. More...
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Selling Sunset’ Returns: How Outrageous LA Real Estate Agent Christine Quinn Made Herself Star of the Netflix Series

Early in the new season of Netflix’s unscripted series “Selling Sunset,” launching Nov. 24, an employee at a realty firm offers to give a newly hired colleague some advice. “I know you said it’s just like high school,” she notes, before launching into a monologue about how she “fell into this trap” of believing a co-worker’s kind exterior and how another office employee is “jelly-fishy” — “‘cause jellyfish have no spines or whatever.” Christine Quinn, the star of “Selling Sunset,” delivers these observations calmly and conversationally, as if unloading is a daily practice, before punctuating it all with a goofy,
TV SERIES
Variety

The Weeknd’s HBO Series ‘The Idol’ Gets Greenlight, Adds Eight to Cast Including Troye Sivan and Anne Heche

HBO has officially ordered The Weeknd’s drama series “The Idol,” Variety has learned. The Weeknd will star in the six-episode series, which was first announced as being in development in June, as well as serving as the co-creator. Set against the backdrop of the music industry, the series centers on a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol. Along with The Weeknd it was previously announced that Lily-Rose Depp would star in the series. Amy Seimetz is also now onboard to direct all six episodes. Variety has also learned that eight more actors...
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

‘Hellbound’: Netflix’s Latest Korean Blockbuster Series Is Aimed at Your Soul

Watching people grapple with the inexplicable will always be a solid building block for a TV show. Whether it’s people disappearing, people fighting a mysterious outbreak, or people trying to make sense of things they find on their journey toward the Arctic, these kinds of stories get at something fundamental in a way that few other shows can.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

‘Hawkeye’: How to Watch the Live-Action Marvel Series Online

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to get into the holiday spirit? The first two episodes of “Hawkeye,”...
TV SERIES

